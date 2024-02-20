Liberia News: ECOWAS REP. RAISES CONCERN OVER USE OF INSTITUTION’S LOGO

Monrovia-Feb-20-TNR:The Office of the Resident Representative in Liberia expresses concern over the use of the ECOWAS logo and that of the African Union on a misleading recent publication titled: Press Statement of the Joint Missions of ECOWAS and AU on Nana Akufo-Addo complained about the Liberia President’s unofficial overnight visit to Ghana.

In the said publication it is alleged that ECOWAS issued a warning to President Boakai of the Republic of Liberia regarding a visit made overnight in Ghana. This is factually base- less and unfounded.

The ECOWAS Resident Representative Office on behalf of the ECOWAS Commission categorically denies and dissociates itself from the misleading, fake and unfounded statements made in the said release. The said publication is fake and should be disregarded by the general public.

ECOWAS further calls on Liberians, international community, the Government as well as the general public not to lend credence to misleading information.

ECOWAS reiterates its commitment to working to deepen fraternal ties and integration amongst its member states.