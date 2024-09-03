Liberia News: Drugs Use Increases Due to Gov’t Inability

Liberia-Grand Bassa Senator Gbehzongar Milton Findley has sharply criticized the government’s handling of the ongoing drug crisis in the country, saying it causes significant rise in drug use among young people.

In an exclusive interview with local television in Buchanan on Sunday, Senator Findley accused the government of failing to address the issue effectively and called for immediate reforms.

He condemned the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) for its lack of proper leadership and urged a more robust approach to combat drug importation.

The Grand Bassa County Senator criticized the LDEA’s current management, led by Acting Officer-in-Charge Christopher Peters, for lacking the authority and capability to tackle the crisis effectively.

The Senator also pointed out that the administration has made little progress on drug-related issues, highlighting that the president’s 100-day deliverables did not address the problem.

He reiterated the need for President Joseph Nyumah Boakai’s declaration of drugs as a public health emergency to be followed by concrete actions and policies.

This criticism follows a period of instability within the LDEA, marked by a leadership dispute that led to the suspension of its top officials.

Senator Findley called for the prompt reinstatement of these officials or the appointment of new, competent leadership to restore the agency’s effectiveness.

The senator’s remarks reflect growing concerns about the government’s ability to manage the drug crisis, which continues to impact Liberian youth and communities.