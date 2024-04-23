Liberia News: DR. NORMAN RETURNS TO BOMI COLLEGE SOON

Lofa-April-23-2024-TNR:Dr. Zobong Norman, the newly appointed President of the Bomi Community College has assured the public of strengthening academic programs at the institution.

Dr. Norman, who is a renowned Liberian educator was re-appointed to the position as President of the institution based on recommendations from members of the Bomi Legislative Caucus to President Joseph Nyumah Boakai barely five days ago.

In an exclusive interview, in the County after his nomination, Dr. Zorbon Norman noted that his aim is to strengthen and ensure that students at the college obtain quality education.

He further noted that BCC as the highest institution of learning in the county, his administration will work and ensure that education will not be a perquisite but a right of all students seeking tertiary education at the school.

The BCC President-designate vowed to work with stockholders and relevant authorities to upgrade the current status of the school from an associate of arts degree to a full flesh Bachelor of Arts, while terming the current situation of students spending four to five years in getting an AA degree as a total waste in the quest of fetching tertiary education.

He meanwhile disclosed that given his professional background as an educator, his administration will partner with local and international organizations for support to the institution and scholarships for students, that he noted, will alleviate the many burdens face by students who are struggling to settle their financial obligations.

Dr. Norman at the same time promised to work with the newly established Western Region Legislative Caucus, an amalgamation of Legislators in the region to ensure that students who have completed their secondary studies in the three Counties are supported and encouraged in an effort to get enroll and obtain what he described as quality education that will prepare them for the job market.

The renowned Liberian Educator underscored the need for a conjunctive effort in achieving the visions of making the BomiCommunity College second to none.

Dr. Norman who is a two terms defeated candidate in the 2020 Special Senatorial Elections and the just-ended 2023 general and presidential elections in Bomi has voiced that he is abstaining from politics and focus on the task given him to take the BCC to another level.

It can be recalled that in early 2020, the Liberian Educator was relieved from his post as President of the Bomi Community College and later contested in the Special Senatorial Election, a position he greatly lost.

His absence at the institution in past years has left several students in shock as many have hailed him for his numerous developmental initiatives at the institution.

With the latest news of his return to the school, many including students, residents and citizens in the region are of the strongest conviction of seeing the Bomi Community College to the next level.