Liberia News: Dozens Homeless

By Perry B. Zordyu

Liberia-An eight-bedroom house was lost to fire in King Gray Community in Paynesville, despite sustained efforts by community residents, leaving over ten persons homeless.

Explaining her ordeal, Mardea Worie, one of the victims of the fire disaster – a commonplace occurrence in the last years – said the incident occurred during the early afternoon hours of Tuesday when suddenly the fire from nowhere gutted the house.

Though she had earlier said the fire came from nowhere, Worie indicated that a nearby five-bedroom mat house was the initial start of the fire which later spread to the three-bedroom apartment where she was sitting doing some housework.

Madam Worie stressed that before she and other residents could get to the scene, the fire had already spread over the entire building, making them unable to take anything from the house.

She said: “The fire started from the last room in the mat house, I was under the kitchen when I heard my uncle saying but Mardea you people are not smelling something. Before we could get there the fire had already overtaken our house. No means of entering. So, we stood and watched the fire burn the entire house without us taking anything from there.”

The victim furthered “Now as I speak, we have no shelter, no clothing apart from the ones that are on us. We are over ten family members that have now been displaced by the fire.”

She then appealed to the National Disaster Management Agency, the Liberia Red Cross, permanent citizens, NGOs, and friends to come to their rescue by providing shelter, clothing, and food that would help cater to their needs and make them part of society.