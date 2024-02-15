Liberia News: “DON’T NEGLECT WEAH’S BALI ISLAND PROJECT”

By: Washington Tumay Watson

Monrovia-February-15-TNR:Several residents of Battery Factory Community on the Japan Freeway have urged President Joseph Boakai and the Unity Party-led Government not to neglect former President George Weah’s Bali Island project.

According to the inhabitants, the development of the island by former President Weah was in the best interest of the country developmental agenda of the previous government.

Speaking to our reporter who visited the community recently, the residents disclosed that the Ministry of Public Work commenced the road project from Japan Freeway through the Battery Factory plank field to the island but the project did not continue due to the October 10 legislative and presidential elections.

The road project was intended to link the Bali Island to the community and was going to include a construction of a bridge thus giving access to the island with vehicles and other equipment. The residents believed that such project needs not to be politicized but welcome by all Liberians be it ruling or opposition.

The residents are hopeful that the Liberian leader will see the need to focus on such development as part of his transformative vision for Liberia’s infrastructure development.

It can be recalled that former President George M. Weah was optimistic that one of his signature development projects which was the Bali Island was going to be dedicated indicating that he is a man who talks and do but this optimism did not materialized.

In 2018 former President Weah visited the Bali Island with his developmental partner, the Indian Government to build the Mahandas Gandhi Conference Hall in Liberia, the proposed structure that was expected to be the biggest conference center in the country.

According to him, at the time the Conference Hall was going be a gift to Liberia by the Government and people of India.

Mahandas Gandhi was an Indian lawyer, anti-colonial nationalist and political ethicist who employed nonviolent resistance to lead the successful campaign for India’s independence from British rule and turned inspired movements for civil rights and freedom across the world.

During his assertion at the Bali Island, the former Liberian leader told the public that, the island will be transformed into a new Monrovia city that will have overhead bridge that will link the Island to crow hall, Monrovia but the former President’s vision is yet to become achievable due to the political decision by majority of Liberians through democratic process that brought to power the Unity Party of President Joseph Boakai.