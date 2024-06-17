Liberia News: DISTRICT #4 LAWMAKER’S PROMISE KEPT

By Mark N. Mengonfia

Liberia-Montserrado Representative, Michael Thomas has lived up to one of his major campaign promises made to the people of his district during the 2023 presidential and legislative elections.

Rep. Thomas during the campaign promised the people of Montserrado County District#4 that he will not be a lawmaker who will only sit and wait for monthly salaries but is going to be a robust lawmaker who will seek his people’s well-being.

True to his words, early this year, the lawmaker presented a proposed legislation requesting that the House of Representatives enact a law that will establish what he called, “The Paynesville Community College.”

After a committee on education review of the instrument, it recommended that the proposed legislation be passed and forwarded to the Liberian Senate for concurrence.

The House of Representatives enacted the Bill for the establishment of the Paynesville Community College Thursday, June 13,2024.

The instrument was passed with huge support from members of the House of Representatives with majority voting for its passage.

Representative Michael Thomas who is the sponsor of the instrument noted the importance of creating a community college that will cater to the educational needs of the population.

He believes that the establishment of the Paynesville Community College will not only increase access to higher education but also contribute to the overall development and progress of his people and the region.

After the overwhelming passage of the Bill, Plenary forwarded the instrument to the Liberian Senate for concurrence.