Liberia News: Dismissed And Charged For Unnecessary Killing

Monrovia-An unjustifiable discharging of bullets that resulted to the death of an armless and innocent youthful citizen has led to the dismissal of a police officer of the Liberia National Police, Police authority announced at the weekend.
Ismael Trawally did not only lose his job but also charged with the crime of negligent homicide and eventually sent to court to face justice.
Police Inspector General, Col. Gregory Coleman said Trawally had been duly investigated by the professional standards division, found liable for acting outside their rules of use of proportional force.
“The force used by Trawally was not proportional and was not necessary,” IG Coleman said, and added the LNP under his watch will not cover up for anyone who will act outside of the law.
IG Coleman said the child, James Kandy, killed by dismissed officer Trawally posed no threats to him at the time, and had no reasons to discharge bullet.
The LNP on July 1, 2024 reported the ‘unfortunate incident’ in the Rehab Community that resulted to the tragic death of Kandy, a minor his mother said was everything to her and a potential community person.
The LNP boss expressed deepest regret for the situation which has plagued police conduct over the years.
