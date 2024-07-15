Liberia News: Dismissed And Charged For Unnecessary Killing

By Wilson

Monrovia-An unjustifiable discharging of bullets that resulted to the death of an armless and innocent youthful citizen has led to the dismissal of a police officer of the Liberia National Police, Police authority announced at the weekend.

Ismael Trawally did not only lose his job but also charged with the crime of negligent homicide and eventually sent to court to face justice.

Police Inspector General, Col. Gregory Coleman said Trawally had been duly investigated by the professional standards division, found liable for acting outside their rules of use of proportional force.

“The force used by Trawally was not proportional and was not necessary,” IG Coleman said, and added the LNP under his watch will not cover up for anyone who will act outside of the law.

IG Coleman said the child, James Kandy, killed by dismissed officer Trawally posed no threats to him at the time, and had no reasons to discharge bullet.

The LNP on July 1, 2024 reported the ‘unfortunate incident’ in the Rehab Community that resulted to the tragic death of Kandy, a minor his mother said was everything to her and a potential community person.

The LNP boss expressed deepest regret for the situation which has plagued police conduct over the years.

Wilson 1589 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
16 Comments
  1. bokep barat says

    Good day! I just would like to offer you a huge thumbs up for the great information you have here on this
    post. I am returning to your website for more soon.

    Reply
  2. the bcg growth share matrix example says

    I am curious to find out what blog platform you are using?
    I’m experiencing some minor security issues with my latest site and I’d
    like to find something more safe. Do you have
    any suggestions?

    Look at my web-site the bcg growth share matrix example

    Reply
  3. tonic greens reviews says

    Helpful information. Fortunate me I found your web site
    by accident, and I am shocked why this accident didn’t took place in advance!
    I bookmarked it.

    my web-site: tonic greens reviews

    Reply
  4. testoprime says

    I’m amazed, I must say. Seldom do I come across a blog that’s equally educative and amusing,
    and let me tell you, you have hit the nail on the head.
    The issue is something that not enough men and women are speaking
    intelligently about. I am very happy that I came across this in my search for something
    regarding this.

    My website :: testoprime

    Reply
  5. bokep indo says

    I am curious to find out what blog system you happen to be utilizing?
    I’m having some small security problems with my latest site
    and I’d like to find something more safeguarded. Do you have any suggestions?

    Reply
  6. bokep barat says

    It’s going to be ending of mine day, except before finish I am reading this
    great piece of writing to increase my experience.

    Reply
  7. memek becek says

    wonderful issues altogether, you simply won a logo new reader.

    What may you recommend about your post that you simply made a
    few days in the past? Any sure?

    Reply
  8. baskili poset says

    My programmer is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP.

    I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses.
    But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on numerous websites for about a year and am
    anxious about switching to another platform. I have heard
    great things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can import
    all my wordpress posts into it? Any help would be greatly
    appreciated!

    Reply
  9. BOKEP INDO says

    Howdy, I think your website might be having web browser compatibility issues.

    Whenever I look at your website in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in IE,
    it has some overlapping issues. I just wanted to provide you with a quick heads up!
    Besides that, excellent site!

    Reply
  10. bokep indonesia says

    It’s an awesome piece of writing designed for all the web viewers; they will take benefit from it
    I am sure.

    Reply
  11. ซื้อหวยออนไลน์ says

    Fastidious answers in return of this difficulty with
    real arguments and telling the whole thing regarding that.

    Reply
  12. link bokep says

    I have been exploring for a little for any high-quality articles or blog posts on this sort of house .
    Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this website.

    Studying this info So i am glad to show that I’ve
    an incredibly just right uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed.
    I so much certainly will make certain to do not omit this site and give it a glance regularly.

    Reply
  13. bokep simontok says

    Hi there, I enjoy reading through your post. I
    wanted to write a little comment to support you.

    Reply
  14. porn xnxx says

    I was curious if you ever thought of changing the page layout of
    your blog? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say.
    But maybe you could a little more in the way of content
    so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or two images.
    Maybe you could space it out better?

    Reply
  15. foto bugil says

    Remarkable things here. I am very happy to look your article.
    Thanks a lot and I am looking ahead to contact you. Will you please drop me a e-mail?

    Reply
  16. BOKEP TERBARU says

    Thanks for the auspicious writeup. It actually used to be a enjoyment
    account it. Glance complicated to far added agreeable from you!

    By the way, how could we be in contact?

    Reply

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.