Liberia News: Diplomatic Passports Cancelled

By: Perry B. Zordyu

Monrovia-March-20-TNR:The Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has suspended the July 2023 Revised Passport Regulations and reinstated the March 2016 Passport Regulations.

According to Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti, the reinstatement of the March 2016 passport regulations is due to national security concerns and cannot be delayed or deferred.

Foreign Minister Nyanti said those bearing Diplomatic, Official and Service passports with the duration of more than 2 years are requested to return them to the Ministry beginning today Tuesday, March 19, 2024 with an end date of April 18, 2024.

“All Liberian citizens and non-Liberians who are not eligible for Diplomatic, Official and Service passports should kindly return the passports to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regardless of duration of validity period. Those passports will be cancelled with immediate effect,” She added.

The Liberian Foreign Minister maintained that multiple Diplomatic, Official and Service passports will be cancelled in accordance with the latest regulations.

She however noted that reissuance of Diplomatic, Official and Service passports will be based on eligibility something she said will pave the way for a valuable passport.

Madam Sara Beysolow Nyanti furthered stressed that citizens outside of the country who are holding diplomatic, official or service passports are further encouraged to take them to the nearest Liberian embassy or consulate for replacement adding the cost of said passports will be of no financial attachment.

Meanwhile, the Dean of the President’s Cabinets have cautioned the public to comply with said notification to avoid future embarrassment at ports of departure and entry.