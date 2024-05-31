Liberia News: DEPUTY FINANCE MINISTER IN HOT WATER

Monrovia-The Secretary General of the Unity Party National Youth Congress is demanding the suspension of Deputy Finance Minister for Administration, Bill McGill Jr. over allegations of corruption.

Addressing a news conference on Wednesday, Mr. Evans BoimaTuku, Secretary General of the Unity Party National Youth Congress, spoke on allegations of corruption involving Deputy Minister for Administration, Bill McGill Jr., and other national issues.

Tuku began by addressing the controversy surrounding McGill, who is implicated in inflating procurement figures at the Ministry of Finance. “Minister Bill McGill Jr. should be the first example in our government,” Tuku asserted. He called on President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to suspend McGill immediately and submit him to a comprehensive audit.

Detailing the allegations, Tuku mentioned a specific instance where McGill allegedly inflated a figure from US$180,000 to US$200,000. “This discrepancy points to malfeasance and warrants immediate investigation by the relevant financial authorities,” he said.

Tuku raised concerns about the Minister of National Defense, accusing her of maintaining a criminal cartel within the ministry and obstructing the appointment of the former Deputy Secretary General of the Youth Congress.