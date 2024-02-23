Liberia News: “DEAD UPON ARRIVAL”

By: Washington Tumay Watson

Monrovia-February-23-TNR:In recent times, reports have been circulating on social media and other media outlets that some disenchanted employees including Directors of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) are expected to stage a protest in Monrovia with the aim of calling on the Liberian Government to prosecute the fisheries management headed by Madam Emma Metieh Glasco who they described as dismissed boss on claims of corruption.

According to information gathered from the Fisheries Journal, it is unconfirmed that Madam Marthaline Dargoseh has been named as Officer-In-Charge of NaFAA until Madam Glassco’sreplacement is found thought the information is yet to be posted on the Executive Mansion’s website.

The information indicates that, “She stands accused of bad leadership including corruption, illegal dismissal, and constant use of profanity on employees.”

But on Thursday, the Director General of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority, Emma Metieh Glassco strongly reacted to the information concerning the planned protest.

On her official social media page, Madam Glassco indicated, “Planned protest championed by some of the Directors using the fishing communities, party structure, and retired staff is dead upon arrival.”

She further called on those against her leadership to face her adding, “Your come, I’m here!”

But a strong supporter of Unity Party, Zlekerwon Baros Lyainreminded Madam Glassco under her social media post of her role played during the 2023 Legislative and Presidential Elections.

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai of the Unity Party defeated then incumbent President George Weah of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC). During the elections, Madam Glassco was one of the strong supporters of former President Weah.

“Do you think you will still maintain that post after campaigning for CDC wearing party regalia not taking into consideration, you’re a public servant and occupying a tenure position that the code of conduct forbids? The love for Mr.Weah engulfed your sense of reasoning. The President has all the rights to replace you because of your political involvement you will run to court and the court will explain the Code of Conduct to you better. If you like to pay all of the media institutions in the country to protect and promote you nothing will change the fact that you will take the exit door. You even suspended and dismissed workers who had opposite views of the CDC you are a wicked woman,” he said.

For James Johnson, his worry is the issue of politics over professionalism in government ministries and agencies. “Wow, politics will ruin everything this country has! Targeting you and disregarding the tremendous transformation you have engendered at the entity is disgusting.”

Joshua Colkahn who is empathetic with the political battle that Madam Glassco is facing at NaFAA said regardless of the level of transformation and productivity her leadership is attracting to the international community, especially in the fisheries sector, she is still being fought. He was quick to indicate that the objective of the planned protest. ”It’s meant to have you out! Same is ongoing at the LEC. I don’t understand why they are so angry.”