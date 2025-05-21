Liberia News: DEAD AT LAST

Monrovia-As Liberian nurse, Ms. Jamesetta Kugmeh, who was left in a critical condition following a controversial cesarean section reportedly at the ELWA Hospital finally succumbed to death in Ghana, the billowing question on the lips of concerned Liberians is who will pay the prize for the alleged medical negligence that caused her life.

Madam Kugmeh passed off early yesterday morning in Accra, Ghana where she had been receiving specialized medical treatment through the instrumentality of concerned Liberians martialed by Martin Kollie, a Liberian activist in exile.

Kollie confirmed her death via social media, saying “With sadness and grief, we’ve lost Ms. Jamesetta Kugmeh. Our condolences.”

He went on taking swipe at ELWA Hospital for taking greater responsibility, in what he called a “poor decision led to Kugmeh death,” stressing “Against our advice and without us knowing, Jamesetta was flown back to Liberia.”

The deceased situation was brought to public glare in March this year when she herself gave a chilling account of what she described as a failed surgical procedure at ELWA Hospital.

According to her, the routine delivery procedure turned into a nightmare on February 25, 2025, after doctors recommended an emergency cesarean section. Kugmeh claimed that complications from the surgery led to kidney failure, liver damage, and the removal of her womb.

Her social media post on March 15 further detailed how she endured eight dialysis sessions without urinating, suffered burns on her legs and back, and experienced a collapsed urethra.

She had first visited ELWA Hospital on February 24 for a scheduled antenatal care appointment. She recounted being told she was past her due date and needed to be induced.

Though she initially resisted, she eventually consented. After enduring hours of pain with no progress, she said she reluctantly agreed to a cesarean section. That decision, she wrote, “was the beginning of my suffering,” adding, “I accepted, not knowing I was accepting my death.”

Following her deteriorating condition, Kugmeh was transferred to the John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Monrovia, but by then, her situation had reportedly worsened. Activist Martin Kollie quickly took up her case, launching a campaign to raise funds for her transfer abroad and appealing to authorities for urgent action.

The emotional outcry over Kugmeh’s case reignited national debate about the quality of maternal care in Liberia and raised serious questions about professional accountability in the country’s healthcare system. Many Liberians, especially women, took to social media to share their own harrowing experiences in public hospitals.

ELWA Hospital Administrator Rev. James Freeman Garway expressed sympathy to Kugmeh and her family in a statement issued on March 17.

He acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations and announced that the hospital had launched an internal review and was cooperating fully with the Liberia Medical and Dental Council (LMDC).

He urged Kugmeh’s family to engage directly with the hospital and promised a fair investigation. However, citing patient confidentiality, he declined to comment further on the specific claims.

Health authorities have yet to make any public pronouncements about the outcome of the investigation or any actions taken, despite the assurances made.

Kollie, who had been closely involved in supporting Kugmeh, noted that he had spoken with both the Minister of Health and the head of the LMDC, who reportedly pledged to investigate. Still, no conclusive findings have been shared with the public.

Kollie emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating, “If this can happen to a professional health worker, just imagine what has been happening to our people who are not even health professionals.” His words now carry the weight of a tragic ending that leaves behind a grieving family and a nation demanding answers. (some excerpts culled from smartnewsliberia).