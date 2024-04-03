Liberia news: Cttees Report Unhealthy

Monrovia-April-3-TNR:A Committee appointed by House Speaker, J. Fonati Koffa to intervene and investigate in the standoff in Kinjor has made its report recommending the removal or replacement of the country’s manager for Bea Mountain, Mr. Debar Allen among other things.

As part of the decisions, the committee headed by Rep. Dixon W. Seboe recommended that the Liberia National Police promptly identify and handover to the Ministry of Justice all officers found to have issued orders resulting in the fatal shooting of protesters at the Kinjor protest site.

Among other things, one of the Seboe’s Committee recommendation did not go down well with Grand Bassa County District Five Representative, Thomas Goshua.

The part of the committee’s report that the Grand Bassa County lawmaker stood against is the removal of the Country Manager of BMMC to be made to immediately resign or transfer to another equivalent position.

The Country Manager of BMMC being a Bassa man, his kinsman saw it as a violation of his right as a Liberian to work in any part of the country.

He was heard speaking loud in open plenary saying: “If they say no Bassa man should work in Grand Cape Mount County, than no Cape Mount citizen will work in Grand Bassa County as well.”

After votes were taken for the committee’s report to be sent to the company and the Executive branch of the Liberian Government, Rep. Goshua raised a motion for reconsideration against the decision to relief of his kinsman of his position from the company.

He said, “The reason the people in Cape Mount were calling on him to leave is because he is a Bassa man. We have video and we have audio with people protesting with placards saying that Bassa man cannot hold top position in the company in the county.”

Rep. Goshua believes that his kinsman was not given due process stating, “That is why he needs to have come to Plenary to adjudicate himself.”

The District Five lawmaker argued that one cannot be made to resign when they have not heard his side of the story and that, “It was a violation of his constitutional rights.”

He stated that as a Liberian, the Country Manager of BMMC has all right under the laws of Liberia to work from any part of the country as long as he is qualified.

Goshua pointed out that similar incident occurred during the 54th Legislature when the people of Cape Mount also requested that a Nimba citizen should not work in their county.

He said it is a bad precedent that they (citizens of Cape Mount) are setting by requesting citizens from other counties to not work in Grand Cape Mount.