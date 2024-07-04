Liberia News: CSOU PRAISES LABOR MINISTER

Monrovia-The National Civil Society Union of Liberia, has praised the Minister of Labor for his landmark achievements from January to June 2024.

Cataloging Minister Cooper Kruah achievements, The National Civil Society Union of Liberia revealed that in the shortest of time, the Labor Minister has supervised a vigorous revenue collection and control, which has resulted to a collection of US$3,865,378.88(Three Million, Eight Hundred Sixty Five Thousand and seventy cent). Said amount which our fact-check revealed that was generated from the Alien permit Registration of which the Pro-democracy Group called on other revenue generating entities to follow the good example of the Ministry.

The Pro-democracy Group revealed that this is the first of its kind for the Ministry to generate such as impressive amount in the shortest time to Government’s revenue.The Group further noted that based on its fact-check, Cllr. Kruah has instituted the

full administration of the Labor Laws and Regulations and an unequivocal application of the Decent Work Act of 2015, as well as the enforcement of the minimum wage law.

The National Civil Society Union of Liberia also highlighted that the Labor Minister has reactivated and made the Tripartite Division very active, working with Government, employers and workers in Liberia.

With respect to partners collaboration, the Group said Cllr. Kruah since taking over the authority of the Country’s Labor sector has had a total Collaboration with the International Labor Organization (ILO) and other International Organizations, ensuring soon to be available technical and experts support and joint venture cooperation’s.

“Minister Kruah is also ensuring non-technical jobs for Liberians’ are no longer performed by foreigners in the private sector, thus providing jobs for Liberians, and has begun working with ILO to ensure synchronization of the public and private sector laws under one possible legal framework” The National Civil Society Union of Liberia indicated.

At the same time the Pro-democracy Group pointed out that the Labor Leader effort has also led to the reorganization of the Inspectorate Division, with full uniforms, organization and orderly assignment for inspectors.

The Group highlighted that Minister Kruah as a leader who believes in transparency and accountability has expanded the MOL Finance Department with the creation of the position of a Finance Director to encompass full financial management and capturing and reporting of both expenditure and revenue statistics with forecasting and control responsibilities.

On the issue of workers welfare, The National Civil Society Union of Liberia mentioned that the Labor Minister is fully ensuring industrial safety, health and workman’ compensation at all concessionaries; and is also working with the Civil Service Agency to clean the MOL payroll so as to modernized employment situation.

“Ridding the Ministry of Labor with unscrupulous employees and making sure unprofessionalism finds no place at the Ministry; ensuring the continuous existence of full working relations between Employers and workers at all times at plantations and concession entities,” the group named as some of the Minster initiatives.

The Minister has also ensured that all workers illegally dismissed by concession companies are reinstated.

The Pro-democracy Group added that Minister Kruah is ensuring transparency at all level of the Ministry’s functions and responsibilities and engendering interagency collaboration and coordination with other agencies including the LIS, the LRA and others in the performance of the Ministry’s duties; and ensuring quality staff placements at all level of the Ministry of Labor among other.

“Based on the aforementioned, The National Civil Society Union of Liberia has captured Minister Cooper Kruah as one of the Ministers in President Joseph N. Boakai Government who have significantly performed beyond expectations within the administration’s 100 days, therefore our group wants to commend the Labor Minister and co-workers for these achievements and believe that within a year a lot will be achieved by Minister Kruah based on his innovative working.

As watch dogs of the Liberian Society, the National Civil society Union of Liberia (NACSUL) will continue to monitor the workings of the Ministry of Labor and other entities of the Liberian Government to trick performance.