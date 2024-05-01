Liberia News: CSA LAUNCHES NAT’L CONSULTANCY POLICY GUIDELINES

By: Perry B. Zordyu

Monrovia-May-1-2024-TNR:The Civil Service Agency (CSA) has launched the National Consultancy Policy Guidelines for public service aimed at centralizing the management and coordination of consultancy services across various government agencies and spending entities.

Mr. Josiah Joekai, head of Civil Service Agency disclosed that the policy guidelines will shift in focus from mere employment extension to tangible results which is pivotal in reshaping the consultancy landscape in the government.

Joekai maintained that these policy guidelines were meticulously developed to ensure value for money and stringent performance accountability for consultants hired.

According to him, instituting this fiscal discipline and accountability mechanism, the government will safeguard public resources and pave the way for genuine progress and development initiatives to flourish.

Also speaking, the President of the Civil Service Association, Mulbah Johnson said the launch of the National Consultancy Policy Guidelines clearly signifies the innovation and vision carried by the heads of entities and the Director-General.

Mr. Johnson told the gathering that the exercise is gear towards micro managing resources government has to implement various programs.

The Civil Service Association President lauded the Head of State for giving them a team that will perpetually invent ideas and make the sector a better place for the ordinary masses and bringing civil servants to mainstream of his government.

Mr. Johnson assured the association’s fullest support to the agency and the full implementation of President Boakai’s ARREST Agenda.

At the same time, the Deputy Minister for Budget at the Ministry of Finance, Madam Tanneh Brunson committed the Ministry’s partnership with the CSA as well as strengthening the relationship as both entities strive to improve the delivery of services to citizens.

Deputy Minister Tanneh Brunson vowed to forge various institutions in a brilliant collaboration in meditating challenges faced and providing possible outcomes for needed.

The launch of the national consultancy policy guidelines brought together various spending entities of the Civil Service, top government officials which was held at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town.

Civil Service Agency is the principal human resource institution for the government of Liberia, responsible for managing the civil service workforce and ensuring compliance with established regulations and procedures. With a focus on transparency, efficiency and meritocracy, the CSA plays a crucial role in driving institutional excellence and promoting public trust in government operations.