Liberia News: CRIMINALS PERPETRATE AS LEC PREPAID TOKEN VENDORS

Monrovia-April-17-2024-TNR:Some criminals who are perpetrating as LEC prepaid token vendors and stealing from customers have come under the spotlight.

According to a release from the LEC prepaid token vendors, it has come to their attention that some criminal individuals are setting up themselves at various locations with tables and sometimes umbrellas around Monrovia and Paynesville to sell to unsuspecting customers via third-party platforms.

“They would do a purchase for the customer for a different amount than what the customer requests or pays to them and create a counterfeit receipt for the value of the money the customer pays them,” the release said.

According to the institution, those criminals are not authenticated, registered, and approved LEC prepaid token vendors and have created counterfeit receipts to defraud unsuspecting customers. The release said, “For example, a recent customer who requested a $50 token, received a receipt for $50, but the actual value of the token purchased was $35. The criminals stole $15 from this unsuspecting customer.”

It furthered that, “Any person or persons found impersonating a vendor and committing fraud in the sale of LEC prepaid tokens would be arrested and prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Customers should report any frauds and the details thereof to Libango and LEC.”

Additionally, the release said all LEC prepaid customers are advised to only purchase from approved and validated retail vendors and third-party vending platforms.

“All customers purchasing LEC prepaid tokens can verify their purchase with LEC at https://portal.lecliberia.com/WEBPORTAL-LIBERIA/#/tokens. Additional means of verifying purchases would be publicized in the future. Customers can also contact Libango and LEC to report fraud and/or verify purchases.”