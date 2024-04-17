Liberia News: CRIMINALS PERPETRATE AS LEC PREPAID TOKEN VENDORS

Monrovia-April-17-2024-TNR:Some criminals who are perpetrating as LEC prepaid token vendors and stealing from customers have come under the spotlight.
According to a release from the LEC prepaid token vendors, it has come to their attention that some criminal individuals are setting up themselves at various locations with tables and sometimes umbrellas around Monrovia and Paynesville to sell to unsuspecting customers via third-party platforms.
“They would do a purchase for the customer for a different amount than what the customer requests or pays to them and create a counterfeit receipt for the value of the money the customer pays them,” the release said.
According to the institution, those criminals are not authenticated, registered, and approved LEC prepaid token vendors and have created counterfeit receipts to defraud unsuspecting customers. The release said, “For example, a recent customer who requested a $50 token, received a receipt for $50, but the actual value of the token purchased was $35. The criminals stole $15 from this unsuspecting customer.”
It furthered that, “Any person or persons found impersonating a vendor and committing fraud in the sale of LEC prepaid tokens would be arrested and prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Customers should report any frauds and the details thereof to Libango and LEC.”
Additionally, the release said all LEC prepaid customers are advised to only purchase from approved and validated retail vendors and third-party vending platforms.
“All customers purchasing LEC prepaid tokens can verify their purchase with LEC at https://portal.lecliberia.com/WEBPORTAL-LIBERIA/#/tokens. Additional means of verifying purchases would be publicized in the future. Customers can also contact Libango and LEC to report fraud and/or verify purchases.”
This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I’ve joined
your feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful post.
Also, I have shared your website in my social networks!
Good day! I just want to give you a huge thumbs up for your great information you have
got right here on this post. I’ll be coming back to your site for more soon.
Admiring the persistence you put into your website and in depth
information you offer. It’s great to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same old rehashed
material. Fantastic read! I’ve saved your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my Google account.
My programmer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of
the costs. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on a variety of websites for about a year and am
worried about switching to another platform. I have heard great things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress posts into
it? Any kind of help would be really appreciated!
scammer
Hi my friend! I want to say that this article is amazing, great written and include almost all important infos.
I would like to look extra posts like this .ラブドール 中古
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but
I find this matter to be actually something that I think I
would never understand. It seems too complicated and extremely broad for me.
I am looking forward for your next post, I will try
to get the hang of it!
Ahaa, its pleasant dialogue about this piece of writing here at this weblog, I have read all that,
so now me also commenting here.