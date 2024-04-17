Liberia News: CPP Finally Chakla



By: Perry B. Zordyu

Monrovia-April-17-2024-TNR:The Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) has officially been disjointed following last year’s Presidential and Legislative Elections.

Speaking at a formal dissolution ceremony, former Presidential Candidate and Standard-bearer of the CPP, Alexander B. Cummings said the collaboration of various parties’ agreement ended and as such independent direction can now be taken by parties involved.

With the dissolution of the CPP, a coalition that garnered significant attention and support during the electoral campaign, Cummings has pledged to maintain his unwavering engagement in Liberia’s political landscape.

Alexander Cummings furthered that he remains resolute in continuity and commitment of advocating in the interest of the Liberian people.

“We promised we would be different, and we dared to be different, always choosing to stand taller as others tried to put us down. The journey was not easy. Along the way, interests conflicted. Treachery unfolded. But keeping our promise to the Liberian people meant more to us than simply mastering the vices of our politics,” Cummings noted.

Mr. Cummings reiterated his belief in the importance of responsible leadership and national unity. He outlined key areas for improvement and pledged to hold the government accountable while collaborating with citizens across all sectors of society.

The dissolution of the CPP marks a turning point in Liberia’s political landscape, yet Cummings’ commitment to advocacy and engagement signals a continued presence in shaping the nation’s future.

As the nation navigates the aftermath of the elections, Cummings stands as a steadfast advocate for change and progress thus joining former CDC Chairman Mulbah Morlu in the process. He spoke recently at his party headquarters in Monrovia.