Liberia News: ‘Comply With S/Court’s Ruling’

By Jamesetta D Williams

Monrovia-Reaffirming the administration’s commitment to the independence of the three branches of government, Information Minister Jerolimek Matthew Piah has called on lawmakers to fully comply with the Supreme Court’s ruling regarding the ongoing leadership crisis in the House of Representatives.

He underscored that the judiciary’s decision must be respected not only in principle but also in practice, as a cornerstone of democratic governance. “This decision should not be seen as a victory for one side over the other,” Minister Piah stated. He added, “Rather, it is a framework to build a peaceful and lawful resolution to the crisis.”

The Information Minister emphasized that the ruling should be viewed as a stabilizing tool-a chance for the legislative body to realign its focus with constitutional responsibilities and national priorities. He added that in any thriving democracy, the judiciary plays a critical role in interpreting disputes and guiding institutions toward legal and ethical paths. As such, lawmakers have a duty to follow its guidance.

Minister Piah reminded legislators that the court’s ruling provides a path forward, one that should serve as a foundation for rebuilding unity and restoring full legislative functionality. According to him, national progress hinges on how quickly and sincerely members of the House can move past internal strife and return to serving the Liberian people.

He further warned that continued disregard for judicial authority could set a dangerous precedent and risk deepening political fragmentation. “There is no room for selective compliance when it comes to the rule of law,” he said. “To protect the integrity of our democracy, we must all play our part in upholding the decisions of our highest court.”

By aligning with the Supreme Court’s guidance, Minister Piah noted, the Legislature has an opportunity to reaffirm its commitment to peace, governance, and constitutional order values that are essential to Liberia’s national recovery and development.