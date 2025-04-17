Liberia News: Commissioner Lighe Engages South Korea’s Make Group To Advance Strategic Maritime Infrastructure Projects

South Korea:The Commissioner/CEO of the Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA), Cllr. Neto Zarzar Lighe, Sr., held high-level discussions on Thursday with executives of Make Group in Seoul, South Korea.

The meeting, held at Make Group’s corporate office in Seoul, focused on plans for the construction of a dry dock facility in Liberia, the development of small- and medium-sized vessels, and the introduction of modern ferry operations. These initiatives are expected to improve vessel maintenance, promote coastal connectivity, and enhance regional transport efficiency.

“Partnerships like these are essential for unlocking Liberia’s maritime potential and creating thousands of jobs,” said Cllr. Lighe, Sr. “We are looking to South Korea not only for investment, but also for knowledge-sharing and long-term cooperation that can drive sustainable development. This reflects our government’s commitment to unlocking the Blue Economy and positioning Liberia as a strategic maritime hub in West Africa.”

The discussions follow an initial engagement held at the Liberia Maritime Authority Headquarters in Monrovia on February 26, 2025, where both parties explored investment opportunities to strengthen Liberia’s maritime infrastructure, enhance workforce capacity through training, and expand inland water transport services.

Liberia—home to one of the world’s largest and most prestigious open registries, known for its rigorous safety standards and commitment to regulatory compliance—continues to leverage its global maritime stature in a bid to foster local development. The proposed dry dock facility would allow the country to handle ship repairs and maintenance domestically—an essential step toward industrial self-reliance and cost savings for operators under the Liberian flag.

The ongoing talks come amid a renewed diplomatic push between Liberia and South Korea, following the participation of the President of the Republic of Liberia, H.E. Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., in the Korea-Africa Summit held in Seoul in June 2024.

Make Group, a South Korean conglomerate known for its expertise in shipbuilding and marine logistics, expressed strong interest in expanding its footprints in West Africa, citing Liberia’s strategic location and pro-business policy environment.

If finalized, the agreement could usher in a new wave of maritime innovations and connectivity in Liberia—particularly through the introduction of safe and efficient ferry transport linking coastal communities and supporting the country’s economic decentralization agenda.

These engagements are part of Liberia’s broader strategy to expand its influence in the global maritime industry.