Liberia News: CLERGYMAN WARNS AGAINST HATE POLITICAL SPEECHES

By: Moses M. Tokpah

Monrovia-February-27-TNR:The Bishop of the Zion Christian Fellowship (ZCF) in Liberia, Payne Clarke has warned against the spread of hate political speeches by followers of politicians in the country.

Bishop Clarke in an exclusive interview in Kakata recently, said as a Bishop, he is alarmed and concerned about the trend politics have taken in Liberia.

The Liberian prelate added that the way politic is going on in Liberia brings about fear among the Liberian people especially with the kind of desperation and heartlessness politicians and their followers continue to exhibit.

The ZCF Bishop indicated that the disorderly manner in which politics go on in Liberia is not good for us as a nation. He said if Liberians do not desist from the way in which they are propagating the politics of our time, Liberia will continue to go backward and its citizens are going to be in perpetual suffering and stagnation.

He narrated that the acts of followers of politicians spreading hate speeches and using abusive languages against other politicians to the extend of going into physical attacks must be discouraged if Liberia is to move forward. He at the same time said too many people are doing these things for self-benefit while others are doing it out of ignorance.

The Bishop thinks that Liberians have to be thoughtful as the very politicians they are killing themselves and one another for,many of those politicians do not even know them (the followers).

He stated that the politicians are in their future and they are living their lives, and it is for many of the supporters and their children that are thinking about going into their future.

The Bishop on the other hand acknowledged that politicians will embrace their followers wrongly propagating political messages and going against each other because that’s how many of them think it should be like, but cautioned the followers who have been used to be the ones who must be thoughtful enough to not allow themselves to be used by people who are already into their own ‘Jerusalem’.

Bishop Clarke at the same time frowned at Liberians who have the believe that once they are not in support of a particular politician it means that nothing good should come out of said politician, something he sees as not being good.

“For maybe I am not in support of Moses then I want to see that nothing good comes around only because brother Moses is in charge, I don’t see it to be good” the Bishop expressed.

He recalled that during the reign of the former president of the Republic of Liberia, Amb. George Manneh Weah, there were many Liberians who said they will see into it that nothing good happens in the country and it was done to the best of their ability adding that similar thing is going on under the presidency of Amb. Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

“Weah is gone the man is in the cold he’s enjoying life, Joseph Boakai, I tell you until he goes to his grave, he will not come to our level so I think it’s just requires that we be ourselves” he lamented.

The man of God said as for him, he can never stand against any development that is coming in the nation no matter who is bring it indicating that some way or the other he or other relatives of his will profit from it.

The Bishop further encouraged Liberians to speak against the ills and embrace the good things when they happen for the betterment of the future of the nation and its people.