Liberia News: CITY POLICE COMMANDER RISKS LAWSUIT

Monrovia-The Chairperson of the Jorkpen Town Community of District #8, Montserrado County, Madam Louise H. Dennis has threatened legal action against the Director of the Monrovia City Police, Col. G. Thomas Garwo for allegedly intimidating and harassing her.

In a letter of complaint to the Monrovia City Mayor, John SharukSiafa, dated May 1, 2024, copied of which is in the possession of this paper, the chairperson said, on April 20, 2024, she went to the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) Charge of Quarters to attend to a call made by her fellow community leader of the “God Blessed You Community) on grounds that few residents of the community filed a complaint against him at the Monrovia City Corporation.

She said, while at the Monrovia City Corporation Headquarters to hear the legal proceedings, Mr. Garwo deliberately violated her right by harassing and intimidating her.

“He sprinkled profanity on me which physically discomforted me amongst my friends, which is prohibited in any civilized society,” she told newsmen Sunday, June 9, 2024. “Having contended in such a form and manner, without following the due process of the law, is a serious violation of the Liberian Code of Conduct.”

She alleged that Mr. Garwo further instructed his body guard to dragged her on the ground and jailing without issuing her any rate of subpoena for the crime that she have committed under the Liberia law.

Dennis called on Monrovia City Mayor, John SharukSiafa, invite Mr.Garwo for investigation for intentionally violating the right as a peaceful and law-abiding citizen; for publicly intimidating and harassing me unlawfully; and that his action netted against her deterred her as one of the communities

She has threatened to issue a lawsuit if the matter cannot reach a logical conclusion for the Major of the City of Monrovia.

“I remain humble and law abiding under your invitation to probe in the case between Mr. Thomas Garwo and Mrs.Loiuse H. Dennis, that led justice to be served in our period.

When contacted, public affairs department of the Monrovia City Cooperation, Mr. KpekpeleBuarpay, Director of Public Affairs, told this paper that the MCC is exerting every effort to negotiate with Madam Louise H. Dennis.

The MCC Director of Public Affairs also promised to get back to this paper, but till press time he didn’t reach us.

However, Madam Loiuse H. Dennis, aftereward, told this medium that she was invited by the office of the Director of the Monrovia City Corporation, Col. Thomas G. Garwo, who ask her for mercy and forgiveness, noted that such an attitude exhibited against her will never be repeated.

She however refused to adhere to his appeal and insists that “just should be done through legal means.

Efforts had been made through telephone calls and text messages to the Major of Monrovia for comment but to no avail.