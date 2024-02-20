Liberia News: CITY MAYOR-DESIGNATE DECLARES WASTE NAT’L EMERGENCY

Monrovia-Feb-20-TNR:In a well-calculated move aimed at tackling Monrovia’s most pressing issue, waste, City Mayor-designate of Monrovia, John C. Siafa has declared waste management a national emergency which requires a deliberate collective effort in tackling it.

At his confirmation hearing on Friday 16, February, 2024 at the Liberian Senate, Mr. Siafa appealed to the appropriating arm of government (the Legislature) to allot more findings in the budget of MCC to help make Monrovia a green and healthier place for its inhabitants.

“Financial sustainability remains a key challenge for the city especially for the collection of solid waste,” Mr. Siafa told senators. The appeal for increased budgetary support comes at a critical time when Monrovia is grappling with limited resources and competing priorities.

With overflowing trash bins, clogged drains, and mounting environmental concerns, the Mayor-designate sounded the alarm, emphasizing the urgent need for concerted action especially financially driven efforts to mitigate the challenges.

According to a World Bank funded study done by Poyry in the year 2024, 1,174 tons of garbage are projected to be produced on a daily basis in greater Monrovia alone exclusively yet, only 300 tons are collected.

During his presentation, the MCC boss-designate noted that the institution continues to lack the financial tools for taxation and does not possess adequate, timely or reliable municipal revenues sources to fully sustain itself much less the Solid Waste Management operations.

He thanked the World Bank, EU and other donors for their continuous support to the sector but noted that without increased budgetary support from national government the sector is currently not sustainable.

The MCC boss-designate informed members of the Senate’s Internal Affairs Committee Friday that once confirmed as Mayor, the overarching goal of the City Government team will be to improve not only the quality of life but also the infrastructures for residents of the city by designing and implementing several much-needed results-oriented programs within the city.