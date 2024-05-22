Liberia News: CITIZENS PLEAD WITH GOV’T

Monrovia-May-22-TNR:Several citizens and some contractors working for Western Cluster-Liberia have appealed to the Government of Liberia to sit and hold meaningful discussions which will enable the company work in a free and protected environment devoid of intimidation.

Recently, the government revoked the road permit of Western Cluster. It said that the company should ensure that the roads which it operates be reconditioned.

“We are not saying that what the government did was wrong, but they should sit with the company to hold discussions on the way forward. They should think about the citizens that are employed with the company,” Mr. Alfred S. Fahbulleh, a resident of Bomipleaded.

He added, “Some of us depend on this company’s work for survival. Now that the company has closed down, we have no other means to turn around. We want for the government to call the management to hold real business discussion with them.”

For his part, Mr. Daniel Felt, also a resident of Bomi said, the government is not fair to Western Cluster. Not the company alone using this road. You have Bea Mountain, Madina Rock, Mano Oil Palm, Bao Chico and many other companies. Are these companies helping to pave the road? I am told that these companies are not paying a dime towards the reconditioning of the roads.”

In Sass Town, Madam Sangay said, “we are only begging the government to allow the people to work, but they should tell them to do the road work along with other companies using it. They should get other companies too to pay. Because the Trucks from Madina rocks, bigger than even Western Cluster trucks.”

Currently, the company has close to one thousand workers, excluding several contractors. All the contractors have been asked to sit at home. Western Cluster last year paid over US$3M towards the rehabilitation of the road. The amount was given to the Ministry of Finance. But most of the roads are still in deplorable condition.