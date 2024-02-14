Liberia News: CITIZENS DEMAND STABLE ELECTRICITY

By: Perry B. Zordyu

Monrovia-Feb-14-TNR: Liberia, a nation of over 5 million people, is on the brink of a transformative period as it grapples with a longstanding electricity crisis that has stifled progress and hampered the quality of life for its citizens as President Boakai promises to prioritize the beleaguered energy sector but failed to usher in a new era of hope for a brighter future in terms of electricity provision.

Electricity stands as a linchpin for modern society, propelling industries, powering hospitals, illuminating schools, and lighting up homes and the absence of a reliable power supply in Liberia has been a significant stumbling block, impeding businesses, challenging healthcare services, as well as hindering effective education.

A cross-section of citizens spoken to recently expressed serious dissatisfaction in the electricity sector since the Boakai-Koung Administration took office to spearhead the country’s developmental agendas.

“We are disappointed in the leadership of the entire LEC, and what going on needs robust attention by state authorities,” some citizens spoke to said calling on the Boakai administration to ensure stable electricity in the country mainly in Monrovia, Liberia’s capital.

They further stressed that if the Boakai government can effectively tackle the electricity crisis, the ripple effects could lead to substantial advancements across various sectors, sparking economic growth and enhancing the overall well-being of the nation.

At the same time, they remained President Joseph Nyumah Boakai and Liberia Electricity Cooperation to grasp the profound role electricity plays in shaping Liberia’s economic growth, national development, and most crucially, job creation.

Since the West African Power Pool’s (WAPP) CLSG (Cote d’Ivoire-Liberia-Sierra Leone-Guinea) interconnection project underscored the urgency of addressing Liberia’s electricity crisis, aiming to interconnect the electricity networks of these nations, there has been a series of uncontrollable and unstable power supply especially in Monrovia and its environs.

“We are therefore calling on the quick intervention of President Joseph Nyumah Boakai to probe into this matter as current is life,”. Some residents pointed out.

They maintained “We want the President to use similar measures to order LEC to be stable most especially during the night hours. He ordered LEC for soldiers in the BTC Barrack, so let him do the same”.

According to them, the Boakai administration’s commitment to prioritizing electricity provision is not seen as a glimmer of hope for citizens who have weathered prolonged their trust in the integrity of the Rescue Mission.

The nation stands at the precipice of change thus alignment of leadership with the energy imperative is pivotal for the success of the Unity Party government, championing the course towards a brighter and more electrified future for the nation and enhancing access to electricity can elevate healthcare delivery through well-equipped facilities, bolster educational institutions by enabling e-learning initiatives, increase agricultural productivity through mechanization and irrigation systems, and spur technological innovation.