Liberia News: CHINA COMMITS TO STRENGTHENING BOAKAI’S ROAD INITIATIVE

By: R. Joyclyn Wea

Monrovia-May-22-TNR:The People’s Republic of China through its Embassy in Congo Town has committed to strengthening the dock of the Belt and Road Initiative, a key priority of President Boakai’s ARREST Agenda and continuously expanding China-Liberia practical cooperation.

Yin Chenqwu, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia made the commitment on behalf of his government at the reception of “Keeping in Mind the Original Aspiration of China-Liberia Relations to Move Forward Together.”

“We will strive to promote practical cooperation in various fields. China is making every effort to advance the Chinese path to modernization. Ambassador Chegwu said, “Rather than pursuing modernization alone, we look forward to working with other countries to achieve modernization together.”

He revealed China’s willingness to renew the China-Liberia Maritime Agreement, as well as work with the Liberians to implement many projects.

Some of those projects he named include, the LBS upgrade and expansion project, the Fingerprint Examination Lab, the two Overpass Bridges on Tubman Boulevard, the National Clinical Diagnostic and Treatment Lab at the 14 Military Hospital, and the 7th Terms of Technical Assistance project of bamboo and rattan weaving and vegetable planting.

Ambassador Chengwu further said China is willing to explore new cooperation with Liberia in agriculture, economy, trade, education, among others.

“We will strengthen communication and cooperation with the Liberians on international and regional issues. He said, “China is ready to strengthen coordination and cooperation with the Liberian side to uphold multilateralism, to participate in global governance, to safeguard the common interests of the “Global South” and to jointly build a community with a shared future for mankind.”

China is moving towards its second centenary goal, and Africa is also accelerating towards the beautiful vision described in the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

“Under the new situation, let us keep in mind our original aspirations, create a favorable environment for our respective development visions, continue to promote China-Liberia cooperation to achieve new results, and write a new chapter of China-Liberia friendship,” Ambassador Chengwu noted.