Liberia News: CENTAL WANTS ROBUST ANTI-CORRUPTION EFFORTS

Monrovia-jan-31-TNR: The Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL) has called on the Boakai-Koung Administration to reverse the negative trend of corruption and not allow those who are bent on corrupt practices to go with impunity.

CENTAL in a communication to President Boakai noted that the President made a strong commitment during the election and recently reemphasized it while delivering his inaugural address in Monrovia and as such, he must prioritize his commitment.

“Mr. President, we welcome your bold public utterances and commitment to tackle corruption, one of the country’s major challenges,” CENTAL Executive Director, Anderson D. Miamen said.

CENTAL Executive Director believes adhering to the rule of law, setting high standards, providing the necessary leadership at the top, and exhibiting zero-tolerance for corruption will enable his government to succeed and will require lawful administrative and prosecutorial actions.

Mr. Miamen furthered that while corruption remains a major governance challenge in Liberia despite ongoing efforts to address it, they have recognized that corruption is a plague which has largely contributed to our dismal show in major indices, including the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) of Transparency International, showing a massive decline in the country’s score from 41 in 2012 to 25 in 2023.

The communication to President Boakai further quotes CENTAL boss as saying that government’s commitment to tackling corruption is low as well as lack of prosecution, rampant allegations of corruption, lack of transparency fuel these perceptions and failure to investigate and prosecute former and current government officials sanctioned by the United States Government for involvement in significant public sector corruption but believes it can be fully utilize under the watch of President Joseph Nyumah Boakai.

At the same time, the Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia has vowed to work closely with the government in executing laws that forbid corruption and to enhance the fight against corruption, especially by making impunity for corruption an issue of the past robustly tackle corruption and bad governance in Liberia which aligns with the vision and mission of CENTAL.

CENTAL at the same time recommits to maintaining her stance against corruption and bad governance in Liberia adding, “With the support of Transparency International, our donors, citizens, and partners with whom we work, we promise to remain robust, constructive, and engaging, in supporting well-meaning efforts to tackle corruption and other governance challenges in Liberia.