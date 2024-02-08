LIBERIA NEWS : CDC YOUTH LEAGUE RAISES EARLY SYSTEMIC WITCH-HUNT BY BOAKAI

Monrovia-Feb 8-The National Youth League of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has decried and described as a religious and tribal card of divisiveness Senator Amara Konneh’s reminder to President Boakai for giving majority ministerial positions to citizens of Lofa and Bong Counties.

Recently, the Gbarpolu County Senator provided a statistic on his official Facebook page about the number of appointments made to ministerial posts by President Joseph Boakai, stating that the Liberian leader has so far appointed a single Muslim in his government.

In a press release issued Wednesday, February 7, 2024, the National Chairperson of the Coalition for Democratic Change Youth League, Emmanuel Mulbah Johnson said they are extremely concerned with the new wave of divisive rhetoric that has been heralded by Senator Amara Konneh.

According to him, the lawmaker who is a ranking member of the Unity Party administration is religious and regionally insensitive by questioning the latest appointments being made by the President.

“Such a statement brings fresh memories of our dark past where we have the ULIMO -K, ULIMO -J, Lofa Defense Force, NPFL, INPFL, and warring factions founded to defend certain religions, tribal and regional affiliations,” the statement noted.

The Youth League stressed that such acts of incitement as a religion and regional fuel and reckless and thoughtless on the part of Senator Konneh, adding that these are the main reasons that led the country into 14 years of civil unrest.

The Youth League believes Mr. Konneh, who is a former Finance Minister and now a senator who hailed from a minority religious group (Muslim) should be a man who endeavors to promote peace and unity but not beat an early war drum by signaling out a specific group of religion or regions has been overlooked for ministerial positions.

“We feared that the Kissi people or Lofains might be offended by this as well and feel threatened by the statement of Amara,” Mr. Johnson intoned.

At the same time, the CDC Youth League stressed that the regional and tribal divisive rhetoric is creeping gradually; referencing a statement made by Nimba County Senator Prince Y. Johnson on the same day as Amara Konneh in which the lawmaker attacked President Boakai for reportedly ignoring the citizens of his county during the appointments.

“The Senator of Nimba Prince Y. Johnson took to his pulpit on the same day as Amara Konneh, to attack Mr. Boakai for ignoring Nimbaians and giving all the Ministerial positions to Lofains. Senator Johnson’s latest attack comes in the wake of his previous threat against Mr. Boakai’s inaugural speech which he propagated the establishment of a War and Economic Crimes court,” the release said.

Emmanuel Johnson also said it is saddening that a man who participated in Liberia’s heinous crimes including the murdering of a sitting President continues to participate in Liberia’s political space at the disadvantage of those who saw the horrible war days and are demanding justice.

“This is troubling and for Senator Amara Konneh to show a semblance of division by beating the war drum, talking about which tribe or religion is more viable than the other in the Boakai-led administration shows a partnership with PYJ as in the ULIMO days, which wouldn’t be strange to Liberians,” he indicated.

The Youth League Chair emphasized that as the Liberian people detest any form of looming tribal or religious conflict, they will hold Senator Amara Konneh liable for any religious or tribal conflict, noting that it is being fueled by him.