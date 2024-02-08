LIBERIA NEWS : CDC YOUTH LEAGUE RAISES EARLY SYSTEMIC WITCH-HUNT BY BOAKAI
...Describes Sen. Amara Konneh As Consummate Tribalist
Monrovia-Feb 8-The National Youth League of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has decried and described as a religious and tribal card of divisiveness Senator Amara Konneh’s reminder to President Boakai for giving majority ministerial positions to citizens of Lofa and Bong Counties.
Recently, the Gbarpolu County Senator provided a statistic on his official Facebook page about the number of appointments made to ministerial posts by President Joseph Boakai, stating that the Liberian leader has so far appointed a single Muslim in his government.
In a press release issued Wednesday, February 7, 2024, the National Chairperson of the Coalition for Democratic Change Youth League, Emmanuel Mulbah Johnson said they are extremely concerned with the new wave of divisive rhetoric that has been heralded by Senator Amara Konneh.
According to him, the lawmaker who is a ranking member of the Unity Party administration is religious and regionally insensitive by questioning the latest appointments being made by the President.
“Such a statement brings fresh memories of our dark past where we have the ULIMO -K, ULIMO -J, Lofa Defense Force, NPFL, INPFL, and warring factions founded to defend certain religions, tribal and regional affiliations,” the statement noted.
The Youth League stressed that such acts of incitement as a religion and regional fuel and reckless and thoughtless on the part of Senator Konneh, adding that these are the main reasons that led the country into 14 years of civil unrest.
The Youth League believes Mr. Konneh, who is a former Finance Minister and now a senator who hailed from a minority religious group (Muslim) should be a man who endeavors to promote peace and unity but not beat an early war drum by signaling out a specific group of religion or regions has been overlooked for ministerial positions.
“We feared that the Kissi people or Lofains might be offended by this as well and feel threatened by the statement of Amara,” Mr. Johnson intoned.
At the same time, the CDC Youth League stressed that the regional and tribal divisive rhetoric is creeping gradually; referencing a statement made by Nimba County Senator Prince Y. Johnson on the same day as Amara Konneh in which the lawmaker attacked President Boakai for reportedly ignoring the citizens of his county during the appointments.
“The Senator of Nimba Prince Y. Johnson took to his pulpit on the same day as Amara Konneh, to attack Mr. Boakai for ignoring Nimbaians and giving all the Ministerial positions to Lofains. Senator Johnson’s latest attack comes in the wake of his previous threat against Mr. Boakai’s inaugural speech which he propagated the establishment of a War and Economic Crimes court,” the release said.
Emmanuel Johnson also said it is saddening that a man who participated in Liberia’s heinous crimes including the murdering of a sitting President continues to participate in Liberia’s political space at the disadvantage of those who saw the horrible war days and are demanding justice.
“This is troubling and for Senator Amara Konneh to show a semblance of division by beating the war drum, talking about which tribe or religion is more viable than the other in the Boakai-led administration shows a partnership with PYJ as in the ULIMO days, which wouldn’t be strange to Liberians,” he indicated.
The Youth League Chair emphasized that as the Liberian people detest any form of looming tribal or religious conflict, they will hold Senator Amara Konneh liable for any religious or tribal conflict, noting that it is being fueled by him.
Quality articles or reviews is the main to invite the users
to visit the website, that’s what this web site is providing.
This is a topic that’s close to my heart… Best wishes! Exactly where are your contact details though?
I visit everyday some sites and websites to read articles or reviews, except this website offers quality based content.
I am sure this post has touched all the internet users,
its really really pleasant article on building up new blog.
This excellent website really has all the information I needed about this subject
and didn’t know who to ask.
Aw, this was a really nice post. Taking a few minutes and actual effort to make a superb article… but what can I say… I hesitate a lot and don’t manage to get anything done.
I’m gone to tell my little brother, that he should also pay a quick visit this website on regular basis to obtain updated from most up-to-date news.
Stunning story there. What happened after? Take care!
It’s going to be finish of mine day, however before ending I am reading
this enormous article to improve my know-how.
You really make it seem so easy along with your presentation but I in finding this matter to be actually something which I feel I might never understand.
It seems too complicated and extremely extensive for me.
I’m taking a look ahead for your subsequent publish,
I will try to get the dangle of it!
Terrific article! This is the kind of information that are meant to be shared
around the net. Shame on the search engines for now not positioning this put up higher!
Come on over and seek advice from my site . Thank you =)
Great beat ! I wish to apprentice even as you amend your website, how can i subscribe for
a weblog website? The account helped me a acceptable deal.
I were tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered vivid transparent concept
Hi my friend! I want to say that this post is awesome, nice written and
come with approximately all important infos. I would like to see extra posts like this .
Helpful information. Lucky me I found your website by chance, and I am stunned why this twist of fate didn’t came about in advance!
I bookmarked it.
Good response in return of this issue with real arguments and explaining everything on the topic of that.
Hello there! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be okay.
I’m absolutely enjoying your blog and look forward to new
posts.
This page truly has all of the info I needed concerning this subject and didn’t know who to ask.
This is a topic that’s close to my heart… Take care!
Where are your contact details though?
Hello, I enjoy reading all of your article post.
I like to write a little comment to support you.
کانال ایتا
If some one needs to be updated with most recent technologies after that he must be visit this site and be up to date everyday.
Your way of describing all in this piece of writing is in fact nice, every one be capable of
without difficulty be aware of it, Thanks a lot.
Link exchange is nothing else however it is just placing the other
person’s web site link on your page at proper place and other person will also do similar
for you.