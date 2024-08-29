Liberia News: ‘CDC Will Never Be Erased’

A stalwart of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) and head of the Office of former President George Weah has disclosed some of what the former President told visiting President of the ECOWAS Omar Alieu Touray during their hours-long discussions behind closed doors in Monrovia.

Mr. Len Eugene Nagbe quoted his boss, former President Weah as informing the ECOWAS Commission President to convey to President Joseph Boakai that the CDC, no matter how threatened is its existence, will not be erased from the political map of the country.

Nagbe claimed that the Liberian leader Boakai and some legislators are making frantic efforts to ensure the CDC is erased from the political scene.

He told former Presidential aide Sekou Kalasco Damaro in an interview following the meeting between former president Weah and the ECOWAS Delegation, that the CDC is a democratic political party that has been part of every democratic process, warning “who so every believes that they can erase the CDC, that person will be erased as well.”

Nagbe, who resigned as Commissioner of the Liberia Maritime Authority days after President Boakai was inaugurated, said his resignation was due to political reasons.

He said the former president and political leader of the CDC is interested in transparency and accountability but not selective and weaponizing the judiciary process without respecting the decision from the court on tenure positions and going after those of the CDC.

Also, Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission indicated their visit to Liberia was to appreciate the Government and people for a peaceful transition of power from one democratic elected government to a democratic government, adding that after such a transition, there is nation-building that includes, reconciliation. Security among others.

He said that both President Joseph Boakai and former President George Weah have informed them of their commitment to upholding the peace and security of the country.

Mr. Touray further indicated that President Boakai assured the delegation that he would ensure that he leads Liberia for all Liberians following their meeting.