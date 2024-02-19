Liberia News: CDC URGES SENATE TO REJECT NYUMALIN, FREEMAN

Monrovia-Feb-19-TNR:The Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) has strongly rejected the nomination of Internal Affairs Minister Designate Francis Nyumalin and Deputy Inspector General for Operations-designate, J. Nelson Freeman by President Joseph NyumaBoakai .

According to a CDC release, the appointment of the two individuals who have a reprehensible history of violence, death, and destruction perpetrated against innocent citizens severely impedes the progress of the widely promoted of ‘Rescue Train,’ which now appears completely derailed.

The CDC leadership’s statement urged President Boakai to remove the two alleged instigators of violence and any others involved in harming innocent citizens. The Congress for Democratic Change also appealed to the members of the Liberian Senate to reject these nominees if the President remains steadfast in his decision.

“Given the overwhelming evidence implicating these two suspects in the deaths, violence, and lawlessness against innocent citizens, it would be prudent for President Boakai or the Senate to take decisive action. This could help mitigate the impact of partisan biases that currently hinder patriotic thinking,” the release noted.

The CDC release further indicated, “Driven by an excessive zeal to further political agendas, Mr. J. Nelson Freeman, on separate occasions, notably on November 7, 2011, led a brutal special unit of the Liberia National Police. This unit trespassed onto the premises of the Congress for Democratic Change in Congo Town, where they subjected unarmed civilians to brutalization and point-blank shootings, resulting in fatalities. Despite these egregious human rights violations, Mr. Freeman evaded accountability, being absolved of wrongdoing by a partisan committee convened to ensure his innocence, while his victims continue to seek justice to this day.”

The CDC release noted that, “Similarly, Mr. Francis S. Nyumalin, a former Legislator, rose to infamy during recent elections in Foya, Lofa County for masterminding a systematic campaign of death, violence, and bloodshed against perceived political opponents.”

“He openly proclaimed himself an ‘Old rebel,’ publicly expressing his intention to ‘mob’ and eliminate a security personnel who had fled from his threats. Throughout the campaign, Nyumalin was armed with a single-barrel gun, assuming the role of an ‘old rebel’ commander and rallying numerous underprivileged youths to his cause, exploiting their fervent loyalty as ruthless instruments of death, violence, and disorder,” the former ruling party noted.

According to the release, these incidents exemplify the documented barbarism inflicted upon innocent citizens by the nominees; casting a shadow of moral failure upon the Honorable Senate should they receive confirmation.”

According to the party in its commitment to upholding the rule of law, the CDC calls for swift and decisive measures against the growing culture of impunity in Liberia, irrespective of the perpetrator’s political affiliation, ethnicity, gender, or religion.

The party added that without a shared commitment to the rule of law, Liberia risks descending into the abyss of institutionalized violence, decay, and ruin.