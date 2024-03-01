Liberia News: CDC TAKES GOV’T TO TASK

Monrovia-March-1-TNR:The Secretary General of the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Jefferson Koijee has strongly criticized the decision of the Joseph Boakai government to deny former President George Weah access to the Roberts International Airport’s VIP lounge when he returned to the country on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, Koijee accused Boakai and his government of being political desperadoes who are engaging in conspicuous diplomatic boo-boos. He said the denial of VIP lounge access was a clear violation of protocol and diplomatic norms.

Koijee also noted that Weah is a former head of state and a respected international figure. He said the government’s actions were signs of disrespect and an embarrassment to the country.

Meanwhile, the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has called on the government to apologize to Weah and to ensure that such incident does not happen again.

Despite the claims and counter claims as to whether former President Weah was denied from using the VIP lounge, the government is not yet responded to the CDC’s criticism.

Upon his arrival recently, it was alleged that the former Liberian leader was denied from using the presidential lounge at the Roberts International Airport for unexplained reasons by the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs.

Since the news of Weah’s denial at the RIA, several citizens mostly partisans and supporters have accusing the Joseph Boakai government of creating problem by disrespecting former President Weah who they claimed, built the VIP lounge at the RIA and named it in his wife’s honor as the Clar M. Weah VIP Lounge.