Liberia News: CDC HQ Rioters Could Face Long Jail Terms

Liberia-Several persons arrested during last Thursday’s fracas at the headquarters of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) are charged and forwarded to court, the Liberia national Police (LNP) has announced.

They could face longer jail terms if found guilty of the crimes allegedly committed during the riot that partially paralyzed economic activities in Monrovia, mainly the Congo Town belt which was the main scene.

The concerned alleged rioters, according to Police Charge sheet, are Aaron Soe and his accomplices Emmanuel D. Sumo, Korpo L. Boakai. Gifty Johnson, Elijah D. Gweh, Christian K. Perry, Itea F Borbor- Varney D. Wilson, Lawrance G. Bessiah, Samuel Joe, Joseph Z. Benson, Prince Zammie, Derrick Sekeh- odonnell A. Corbin and Alieu S. Brima.

The suspects are charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal facilitation, criminal solicitation, criminal conspiracy, physical obstruction of government function, and aggravated assault. Other charges are recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief, riot, failure to disperse, disorderly conduct and obstructing highway and other public passages date of offense.

According to the chargesheet, the defendants are accused of indulging into disobedient actions during the morning of August 22, 2024 in Congo town, which resulted to injuries sustained by law enforcement officers including civilians and the damage of several properties.

“The herein named defendants, including others to be identified were all assembled at the CDC Headquarters located Congo town opposite the Lonestar GSM Company for reason/s best known to themselves and later aggressively moved on the main Tubman Boulevard Road, opposite the Lone Star Cell GSM Company and set up road blocks with tyres, sticks, including other objects and begun throwing stones at Police Officers who have gone on the scene to disperse them,” the LNP said.

During the process of dispersing the belligerent rioters, the Police said 16 police officers of the Police Support Unit (PSU) sustained injuries on their bodies including Sylvester Lavelah who got wounded beneath his right eye, Jallah M. Japolo wounded on his nose, lower & upper lips and presently under critical condition at the JFK Medical Center undergoing medical treatment, while other officers were also treated and later discharged.

The chargesheet also indicated that officers Mabutu A. Wiles and Daniel Whennie of the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA) sustained bodily wounds on their heads and necks and were also treated at the same hospital, while civilians identified as Doris Dolley, Hannah Gwua and Cheston Ziah were also wounded during the incident.

Though the defendants denied involvement into the commission of the crimes, the statement said investigation established that they on the scene and executed the unlawful actions and in possession of

a silver and black Knife in a black leather holder.

The statement also said defendant Prince Zammie who was reported dead but discovered to be alive and undergoing treatment at the JFK was charged in absentia.