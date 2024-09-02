Liberia News: CDC Hails Supreme Court’s Release of Cllr. Scott, Others

By Perry B. Zordyu

Liberia-The Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) has hailed the Supreme Court of Liberia’s landmark ruling in favor of Cllr. Gloria Musu Scott and three of her relatives in connection to the murder of Charloe Musu in 2022.

The former Chief Justice and her relatives were set free by the Court following months of legal arguments with the high court determining that prosecution lawyers failed to present circumstantial evidence linking Cllr. Scott and her co-defendants to the death of Miss Musu, niece to the acquitted former Chief Justice.

They were earlier found guilty by a lower court in controversial circumstances and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Commenting on the verdict, CDC Secretary General Jefferson Koijee lauded the Supreme Court for the ruling, but also criticized Stanton Witherspoon for “politicizing” the case.

Koijee said being a “custodian of peace” in the country; the party is not a legal institution to challenge the court’s ruling.

He however took swipe at Mr. Witherspoon for what he called ‘mixing politics with a legal matter’ that involved the life of a promising young lady, using his media platform to spew falsehood, disinformation, and misinformation to the public.

According to him, the wrath of God will visit Mr. Witherspoon and his children for allegedly telling lies that he, Koijee, is truly associated with the death of Charlie Musu.

In a sharp response via his official Facebook page following Koijee’s press conference, Mr. Stanton Witherspoon questioned the moral standing of Mr. Koijee to serve in the capacity of Secretary General of the Congress for Democratic Change.

At the same time, the CDC Secretary General has called for the immediate dismissal of Deputy Inspector General for Operations Nelson Freeman, stressing efficiency and reactiveness in the police force can’t be realized when officers are acting unlawful in the discharge of their duties.

The CDC Secretary-General said Nelson Freeman’s character and deportment do not represent the true identity of the LNP, stressing “You cannot have people like Nelson Freeman who is serving one of the key positions in the police continuously displaying his unlawful behavior to the public.”

He also added: “the Police 102 must be dismissed if the LNP will need to succeed.”

Koijee said despite frantic approach and efforts by the government to enable the police do their job professionally, others are working to tarnish the noble integrity of the force.

“Don’t get me wrong, there are very good products within the police and if they have to tackle crimes in the country, dismissal should be the other of the day for people who do not represent the true nature of the Liberian police,” he said.

The CDC SG described 102 Freeman as an unscrupulous being who has no idea of policing; noting that keeping such an individual is a provocation and a representation of a death agent to the ordinary citizenry of the country.