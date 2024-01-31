Liberia News: Caught In Cross-Fire

By Mark N. Mengonfia

Monrovia-jan-31-TNR: As controversies surround the US$40 million government’s consolidated account, the House of Representatives has summoned the Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia, J. Aloysius Tarlueto address the actual status of the Government of Liberia Net International Reserves and Government of Liberia Consolidated Account balances as of December 31, 2023, January 19, 2024 and January 22, 2024 respectively.

The decision of that august body to cite the CBL boss was reached Tuesday when the majority of members of the House of Representatives voted to invite the CBL governor to provide clarity from Former President George Manneh Weah’s last address to the nation on January 21, 2024, in which he said, he left in the coffers net international reserve of US$222.700.

Former President Weah disclosed further that the total cash balance in the Government’s Consolidated Accounts is US$40.44, 365.90.

Two of the lawmakers, Avar K. Jones of District Two, Margibi County, and Dixon W. Seboe of District 16, Montserrado County, raised the issue through separate communications sent to the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The two lawmakers said the amount announced by the former government’s consolidated account of US$40 million as the Government’s consolidated account balance as of January 19, 2024, is not supported by the fact.