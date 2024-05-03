Liberia News: Catholic Bishop Ordination

Monrovia-May-3-2024-TNR:The Catholic Church in Liberia has released the calendar of events and protocol for the Saturday May 4 ordination ceremony of the Very Rev. Monsignor Dr. Blamo Jubwe as the Archbishop of the Metropolitan Archdiocese of Monrovia at the Sacred Heart Cathedral Parish.

He will be filling the position left vacant by the retirement and passing of his predecessor, Lewis Jerome Zeigler, in August 2022.

Pope Francis on Feb. 28 named Jubwe as head of the nearly 200,000 Catholics in Liberia.

The incoming Archbishop was ordained as a priest in 1983. He has shown a deep commitment to the Church throughout his 40-year career, serving in various capacities. Known for his conservative values, he opposes same-sex marriage and abortion in Liberia.

Currently the Pastor of St Pius X Parish in Firestone, Margibi County, and the Diocesan Administrator of the Archdiocese of Monrovia, Rev. Dr. Jubweexpressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve as Archbishop in an interview with Radio Maria and the Oracle News Daily.

“I humbly accept the appointment as the Archbishop of Monrovia,” he said.

The Archbishop-elect explained his primary focus will be on reforming the Church and engaging with the country’s authorities to foster national unity and promote social and economic development for the well-being of the 5.5 million people of Liberia. These priorities align with the Church’s mission of salvation, peace, and reconciliation.

Protocol

Below is the protocol for the Episcopal Ordination of Very Reverend Monsignor Dr. Gabriel Blamo SnosioJubwe as released by the Church

Saturday, May 4, 2024.

7:00 am to 9:30 am

Arrival of the Faithful, Clergy, and Guests at the Sacred Heart Cathedral.

9:15 am

Commentary for the Mass begins.

9:30 am

The Clergy ( Priests, Deacons, the Bishop-elect, and Bishops) begin to vest. Bishops will vest in the Sacristy. Deacons and Priests will vest at the front of the Catholic Archdiocesan Secretariat on Ashmun Street.

Procession-

9:45 am

Procession to the Sanctuary begins from Ashmun Street.

The Pontifical Mass begins at 10:00 am.

Though there will be arranged seats in the Cathedral, seats for everyone attending the celebration will be available in and outside the church based on a “first come, first served.”

⛔️Offertory will be appreciated. Further instructions on this will be given at the Mass. ⛔️

Reception –

Reception follows immediately after the Mass –

Please note that due to the large number of faithful attending the celebration, there will be two reception areas or centers.

A. Center 1

Sacred Heart Cathedral Compound (Ashmun Street)

There will be something for everyone to eat. All are invited.

B. Center 2

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex (Congo Town) – only those with invitations will be allowed entry; no invitation no entry!

📛Priests, Deacons and Religious (Brothers, and Sisters) were not given invitations. Your habits are invitations. You are encouraged to be dressed in such- Cassocks, Clerical suits or Habits for proper identification, please.📛

⛔️Individuals,, organisations, fraternities, parishes or groups wanting to present gifts to the New Archbishop are kindly asked to do it at Center 2 or please contact your parish priests. ⛔️

Sunday, May 5, 2024

Thanksgiving Mass

9:00am

The Fraternal Organizations (Knights of St. John International and Ladies Auxiliary and the Knights and Ladies of Marshall) gather on Ashmun Street to receive the New Archbishop and his Guests.

9:30 am

Clergy( Priests, Deacons and Bishops) begin to vest in the Sacristy.

9:45 am

Traditional Welcome

The Faithful assemble at the front of the cathedral for a brief traditional welcome ceremony of the New Archbishop of Monrovia.

10:00 am

Mass begins at the Cathedral.

⛔️Offertory will be appreciated. The Faithful will be allowed to DANCE with their gifts during the Offertory Procession. ⛔️

Reception –

Reception follows immediately after the Mass –

Please note that due to the large number of faithful attending the celebration, there will be two reception centers.

A. Center 1 Sacred Heart Cathedral Compound (Broad & Ashmun Streets)

There will be something for everyone to eat. All are invited.

B. Center 2- Sacred Heart Hall (Broad & AshmunStreets)- reserved for Clergy, Religious Brothers, the family of the New Archbishop and some members of the Lay Faithful.