Liberia News: CAPE MOUNT CITIZENS CONDEMN ATTACK ON BMMC

Monrovia-Feb-16-TNR:Citizens of Grand Cape Mount County including youth, elderly and the local authorities have strongly condemned the recent attack on Bea Mountain, a concession company operating in the county.

The Grand Cape Mount County citizens along with their local leaders have distanced themselves from the attack and unequivocally condemned the recent attack. They alleged that the attack was orchestrated by group of individuals from Monrovia against Bea Mountain Mining Company (BMMC)

Speaking to a group of citizens in a meeting held on Wednesday, the Acting Superintendent for Grand Cape Mount County, Momodu Manobah, said, “We do not support any act of violence in any area in this country and for that matter, in Cape Mount County.”

The Acting Superintendent added, “We need to work on it as a team to see what can be done to solve this. If there are issues, we should be able to sit and discuss and find solution with authorities of BMMC,” he said.

Supt. Manobah told the citizens, “We are maintaining the peace, but at the same time, we need to sustain it.”

Commenting on the attack, the some youths from Grand Cape Mount County including Mr. Benito Sherman, Richard Nyekanand Victor Balo, condemned the action of some Cape Mountinians and called for a peaceful resolution. The youth spoke when they appeared on Radio Cape Mount on Tuesday.

“We think that the best thing to do is to go through the rightful channel by seeking redress. Protest cannot solve any problem. We condemn any form of attack on BMMC,” the three young men of the county added.

Bea Mountain Concession Company (BMMC) is a company operating in Western Liberia. The company has employed about 4,500 workers directly and about 6,000 subcontractors.

BMMC has been operating in Cape Mount for close to ten years but recently, a group of people presented a 38-count demand for the company to act on or they would go on the rampage. Some of the demands were to reinstate Mr. Sando Wayne, who once worked with the company as Government and Community Relations Manager and Mr. Henry Vincent who also worked as Community Relations Superintendent respectively.

Both former employees were dismissed for inciting workers against management and other alleged criminal activities. They also called for the employment of some citizens in top senior managerial positions.

But the company has a number of Liberians serving in top managerial positions including the Human Resource Managers, Human Relations Superintendent, Corporate Relations Supervisors, Health and Safety Manager, Department Supervisors, Operational Department, supervisors, superintendents, Transport Office.

Since the company started operations, it has embarked on numerous corporate projects for the welfare of the citizens.

BMMC has also constructed clinics in Kinjor, greatly helping to meet the health needs of citizens of the area. The company has over the years provided, and is still providing stipends to health workers and teachers with its host communities. BMMC has also rehabilitated major roads in the county, including; the Kinjor to Daniel Town Road, Kinjor to Jenneh Brown, Kinjor to Jikandor, Jikandor to Malina roads among many others.

On the issue of sanitation, in New Liberty, BMMC has from time to time constructed and repaired hand pumps in communities such as Kinjor, Jawajeh, Blain, Deayelle, JennehBrown, Jikandor, Malina, Korma, Vai Town, Silent Hill, Jendema, and Massakpa in the Mtambo Corridor.

In May 2022, Bea Mountain through an MOU with citizens of the host communities, introduced the Clan Development Fund intended to implement community driven projects in three clans, Darblo, Mana and Laar, in Gola Konneh District, Grand Cape Mount County. Annually, BMMC gives a total of US$150,000 to each of the three-clans amounting to US$450,000. Since its introduction, Bea Mountain has disbursed the sum of US$900,000 under the Clan Development initiative. Chiefs and citizens have commended the company for such initiatives.

On Monday, February 13, 2024, the attackers damaged company’s vehicle and attempted forcing their way into the premises, but were prevented by police. The police spokesman, Moses Carter told this paper on Thursday that they were conducting investigation into the attack.

“I am in contact with our commander in Kinjor to know the details. But we saw a vehicle that was attacked. We will not condone any act of violence in any part of this country.”

According to some residents in the community, these young people still continue their propaganda based on lies both in the capital and in surrounding villages.