Liberia News: CALM RETURNS KINJOR

The Attorney General of the Republic and Justice Minister Osward Tweh has disclosed that the resumption of normal operations came at the result of an intervention by the government through a Ministerial Delegation recently sent to the area to resolved the Bea Mountain debacle involving residents of the community and workers.

The Ministerial delegation was dispatched to Kinjor in the wake of persistent protest by workers and residents of the community against the bad labor practice by the BMMC and what they referred to as violations of several counts of the company’s mineral Development Agreement (MDA).

Addressing the regular Press briefing of the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT), the Attorney General of the Republic, Cllr. Tweh said the Ministerial Delegation’s visit to Kinjor was intended to reunite the company and community dwellers.

Cllr. Tweh indicated that the Ministerial Delegation, which comprised the Ministries of Justice, Labor, Internal Affairs, Information as well as National Bureau of Concession and the Director General of the Cabinet pleaded with citizens to address issues through lawful means.

According to Cllr. Tweh, the delegation held a fruitful conversation with the community dwellers and Executives of the Bea Mountain Mining Company in the interest of peace to avoid recurrence of the recent situation characterizing mass protests by residents including workers of the company.

From the intervention of the government, Cllr. Tweh added that all is now calm in the area as the people of Kinjor and Bea Mountain Mining Company Management have begun to coexist and that the protest has ceased resulting in the commencement of normal activities at the company site.

The Justice Minister has cautioned Liberians to address issues within the confines of law, noting that it is the government’s obligation to protect its citizens as well as companies who are investing in the country’s economy.

“People have to understand that the government is like a twin mother [who] cannot overlook any of the children who are breastfeeding; therefore we are working to ensure that the government resolves the impasse, but it is an ongoing process we will continue to engage,” Tweh asserted.

He averred that it is the hope of the government to maintain an environment of law in every spectrum of the Liberian society, calling on every citizen to remain law abiding to ensure a peaceful state.

He furthered that the government has listened to the forty-eight counts petition submitted by residents of the county, and that the government is looking into it to find an amicable solution to the mutual benefit of both parties.

It can be recalled that Cape Mountaineans in Monrovia recently launched a protest against the retention of Debar W. Allen as the Country Manager of the Bea Mountain Mining Company (BMMC), in which they vehemently opposed Mr. Debar’sleadership of the mining company in their county, Grand Cape mount.