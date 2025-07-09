Liberia news: ‘Butt Naked’ Vows To Oppose STAND Protest

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MONROVIA-Controversial preacher Joshua Milton Blahyi, also known as “Butt Naked,” has announced a serious campaign against the upcoming STAND Protest set to begin this week. The Protest is set for 17 July 2025.

During a live podcast on Sunday, Blahyi pledged to actively campaign against the protest, stating that he and his team will be moving through various ghettos to urge young people not to participate. He stated that the protest lacks legitimate justification and warned that its motives are harmful to Liberia’s progress. Adding that the organizers have no reasons to stage any protest.

Blahyi called on all Zogos including young people to boycott the protest, emphasizing that it would be “seriously counterproductive” to the country.

