Liberia News : Bunch Of Criminals!

Monrovia-The chambers of the House of Representative begin a scene of verbal attacks and used of three- and four-letter words after CDC District No. 9 Representative, Frank Saah Foko threatened to burn down the chambers of the House of Representative.

The lawmaker threatened to burn the chamber of the House over frustration that Lawmakers are not interested in matters that affects the people but themselves.

Rep. Foko described his colleagues as criminals and bunch of egocentric individuals focused on enriching themselves rather than the common people.

According to him, members of the House of Representatives are not concerned about the people they are representing, something he said will lead him to burning the chambers of the House of Representatives.

He described lawmakers as criminals and a bunch of corrupt individuals who are focused on enriching themselves.

The CDC lawmaker expressed frustration in the manner in which the managing Director of LPRC walked out of lawmakers after being sent for investigations for violating the constitution.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has pardoned Finance Development Planning Minister, Boima Kamara, based on a passionate appeal over ailment.

The House Press Bureau is quoted in a statement as saying, “Minister Kamara, appealed his recent deliberate absences before that august body Tuesday during the 14th Day Sitting of the 2nd Quarter.

The House of Representatives, last week Thursday, invoked its Contempt Power as outlined in rule four, on the finance minister for repeated failure to appear before it.

He was cited to among other things, discuss key financial matters including updates about Liberia’s consolidated accounts and bank balances, and validate reports from the Liberia Revenue Authority on revenue collection.

Minister Boimah Kamara unexcused absences among other things, obstructed legislative functions preceding a contempt charge.

But defending his action, Finance Minister, Boima Kamara, remained apologetic during his Tuesday, July 2, 2024, appearance before the House of Representatives.

Finance Minister Kamara sought the mercy of the body over ailment. The House of Representatives pardoned the Finance Minister cautioning him not to compromise the duties and functions of the Legislature over mere issues.