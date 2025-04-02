Liberia News: Bong Residents Endorse Arcelormittal Second MDA Expansion

Bong County-The residents of rail-impacted communities in Bong County have officially endorsed the expansion of ArcelorMittal Liberia’s (AML) operations and the ratification of its new Mineral Development Agreement (MDA).

The endorsement was made on Saturday in Botota Town, Tokpablee Administrative District in Kokoyah Statutory, Bong County, during a gathering attended by local leaders, community representatives, and citizens.

During the event, the Superintendent of Bong County, Hon. Hawa Loleyah Norris, emphasized the importance of community consensus in such decisions.

“All that we agreed on here today, I want to ensure it is the decision of all the people in all the affected communities through their representatives here present,” Superintendent Norris stated.

She assured the citizens that their concerns and recommendations would be forwarded to the Bong County Legislative Caucus and the national government for consideration.

After reading the petition submitted by the community representatives, Superintendent Norris led an in-depth discussion on each point raised to ensure that the document accurately reflected the views and aspirations of all citizen groups.

She acknowledged the importance of making demands for community development but also stressed that communities affected by ArcelorMittal Liberia’s operations must recognize the value of the concession’s presence and work to protect its investments.

“While it is good to make demands, communities impacted by ArcelorMittal Liberia’s operations need to embrace the operation of the concession and protect its investments,” she noted.

Superintendent Norris highlighted the mounting economic challenges faced by the government and pointed out that concession agreements such as ArcelorMittal’s are crucial in supporting social development initiatives, particularly in light of the USAID draw-down, which has impacted funding for various programs.

“Development cannot come if we continue to fight among ourselves and tear each other down,” she cautioned. “We need to come together, to move the county and district forward so that we change the way our communities look.”

The petition from the impacted communities acknowledged AML’s contributions to Liberia’s economic growth, job creation, infrastructure development, education, and healthcare. However, community leaders also highlighted various challenges, including insufficient employment for local residents, environmental hazards, damage to roads and infrastructure, and delays in compensation for property damage.

As part of their recommendations for the new MDA, the communities proposed an increase in social development funds to match AML’s expanded production, the prioritization of local employment and skills training, the establishment of a legally binding rail corridor development fund, and improved environmental protection measures. Additionally, they called for AML to expand its social infrastructure commitments, repair roads and bridges, provide adequate compensation for affected residents, and enhance safety measures along the rail corridor.

The endorsement of AML’s expansion is a significant development in the ongoing discussions around the company’s operations in Liberia.

ArcelorMittal Liberia’s expansion, under its Third Mineral Development Agreement (MDA), promises increased economic benefits for Liberia, including job creation, infrastructure development, and enhanced social programs. The expansion will boost iron ore production, generating more revenue for the government while supporting education, healthcare, and local business growth in affected communities. Additionally, AML has committed to improved environmental protection measures and improved working conditions, ensuring that its operations contribute to sustainable development in Liberia.

The next step will be for the Bong County Legislative Caucus and the national government to review the recommendations and negotiate with AML to ensure that the concerns of affected communities are addressed in the final MDA.

Community members expressed optimism that their voices would be heard and that their proposed measures would lead to meaningful improvements in their livelihoods and local development.

“We appreciate your leadership and look forward to your support in ensuring that this agreement delivers tangible benefits to our communities,” the petition stated.