Liberia News: BOMI CITIZENS GRATEFUL TO WESTERN CLUSTER

Monrovia-March-25-TNR:Several residents, especially youths in Tubmanburg, Bomi county have showered praises on Western Cluster Liberia limited for rehabilitating several feeder roads in the communities.

The company, as part of its corporate social responsivity, decide to rehabilitate the roads. Not only that, but also, will extend its projects to other areas in the county. The Chief Executive Officer of Western Cluster, Joseph Coelho made this known to the media over the weekend. He said, besides carrying out business, they are sensitive to the needs of the people and will do all in their power to carry out projects for the betterment of all everyone

Commending the company, Mr. George D. Gbarlay, Development Chairman of Balasua community, one of the beneficiaries communities in Tubmanburg, said he was delighted to see Western Cluster limited carry out these projects.

He said: “thanks to the western Cluster family in paving our feeder roads in Tubmanburg. Where we never had entry into the place, we can now move there. We want to recommend to them that they should not stop here, but to other places outside of Tubmanburg.”

He however appealed to them in effecting the projects. “As we approach the rainy season, they should look at the strategic areas so we can move smoothly in our community. We want to encourage them so that the road conditions can be smooth, So that our community dwellers can move.”

He said not only road rehabilitation, “but also they should work on hand pumps and open wells as well we have in our communities in our rural areas.”

For her part, madam Myria S. Barclay thanked the company for undertaking the feeder road projects.

Thanks, WCL by paving the roads. “The road was very bad. This time, motor bike not throw us down. Not only Tubmanburg alone, but areas, they should try to extend the roads to other places.”