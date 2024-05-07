Liberia News: BOAKAI URGED TO UPHOLD THE PEACE

By: Washington Tumay Watson

Monrovia-May-07-2024-TNR:Several Liberians have urged President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to uphold the peace and stability of the country.

Most of the citizens who urged President Boakai to uphold the peace, were reflecting on the lack of job opportunities and his government’s dismissal of some Liberians who were on government supplementary payroll.

In a phone conversation on maintaining the peace of the country on a local radio station on Monday, May 6, 2024, the citizens asserted that President Boakai and the Rescue Mission came to redeem Liberians from the hands of former President George Weah who according to Unity Party, were looting the country’s resources without the majority benefiting.

According to them, since the coming of the rescue government of President Boakai things have been economically difficult, especially for ordinary citizens who are not working. The citizens indicated that the economic stagnation of any country such as Liberia is a recipe for economic instability and sometimes degenerates the country to instability.

The citizens noted that taking thousands of Liberians off jobs without any hope of taking care of their families has the propensity to undermine the peace and stability of the country if not taken care of by the government.

Some of them narrated that for now with the situation the government is the highest employer which is the constitutional responsibility of any government to provide a conduciveeconomic environment for its citizens but perceiving that the government of President Boakai is creating more jobless citizens only because of political differences.

They called on President Boakai to rethink his government’s decision to dismiss those Liberians who were on the supplementary payroll below two hundred United States dollars to uphold national reconciliation and unity.

According to them, such decision will cause more Liberians to retrogress into poverty and sometimes massive death due to depression.

Recently the Liberian National Police announced a no-go zone for motorcyclists by May 15, a decision that some motorcyclists are in opposition to and vowed to protest with some opposition political parties including the defeated former ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) welcoming such protest to be stage by the motorcyclists.