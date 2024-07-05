Liberia News: BOAKAI URGED TO RETAIN CURRENT LLA CHAIR

Liberia-Amid rumors of his removal, several citizens from Lofa, Bong, and Nimba Counties are urging President Joseph N. Boakai to retain the current Liberia Land Authority (LLA) Chairman, Atty J. Adams Manobah, Sr.

The LLA, an autonomous government agency established by an Act of the Legislature on October 5, 2016, is mandated to develop land policies, implement programs, and support good land governance, administration, and management.

On October 10, 2018, the Government of Liberia enacted the Land Rights Act (LRA), a significant step in the country’s land reform process.

Korpo Smith, Chairperson of the Community Land Development and Management Committee (CLDMC) in Lofa County, praised Atty Manobah for his transformative impact on the land sector. Under Manobah’s leadership, the LLA has improved infrastructure and provided citizens with access to customary and statutory land deeds.

Smith highlighted that under Manobah’s tenure, communities in Fesibu and Bluyeama Zone II celebrated the issuance of land deeds following the completion of Customary Land Formalization (CLF).

Supported by USAID-Liberia, the LLA and Land Management Activity (LMA) facilitated this process, ensuring the communities’ adherence to the Land Rights Act of 2018.

Elder Flomo K. Paye of Gahn Town in Sanoyea District #7, Bong County, described Manobah as dedicated to resolving land conflicts and advancing Liberia’s development.

He noted that in January 2023, Gahn and other communities in Bong County, such as Panta and Wrunah, received certificates from the LLA after completing the Community-Self Identification (CSI) process, the first step to obtaining statutory land deeds under the Land Rights Law of 2018.

Paye urged President Boakai to retain Manobah, warning that changing the LLA leadership could undermine the sector’s progress.

Alphonso K. Henries of Nimba County also commended Manobah’s accomplishments, noting that in July 2023, the LLA issued eight statutory land deeds to communities in Nimba, Sinoe, Maryland, and Grand Cape Mount Counties.

This initiative, held in Ganta, Nimba County, was a significant boost for the land sector and brought joy to the people of Gbeyee and Vaye Clans.

The citizens’ statements respond to rumors suggesting that plans are underway to remove Manobah because he did not support the Unity Party in the 2023 elections. They emphasize that his removal could jeopardize ongoing improvements in the land sector.

Atty J. Adams Manobah holds a BA and LLB from the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law, University of Liberia, and a BSc in Economics from the University of Liberia.

He is an MSc candidate in Taxation at the Washington School of Law, Utah, USA. Manobah’s career includes roles such as Assistant Legal Officer at the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) in Monrovia, Subject Matter Expert at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) in Accra, Ghana, and Assistant Manager for Policy at the EPA in Monrovia.