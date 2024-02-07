Liberia News: Boakai Under Pressure

Monrovia-Feb-7-TNR: According to presidential sources reports, an American delegation is in Liberia seeking an audience with Liberian President Joseph Nyumah Boakai for a possible establishment of the War and Economic Crime Court.

Recently during the inauguration of President Boakai, he made a commitment to Liberians that his government will seek means to establish a war and economic crime court in Liberia.

Since that pronouncement, the government has received commendations from a certain group of Liberians while others who actively participated in civil unrest are unhappy.

“The team has been in town for some time now and has been meeting with key stakeholders in the establishment of war crimes. They even met with President Boakai. He is under pressure right now to issue an executive order calling for the establishment of a war and economic crimes,” the source who declined to be named said.

It can be recalled that the Unity Party, promised to establish a war and economic crimes court if elected. This is what the international body is holding President Boakai accountable for.

“To see the US ambassador to the UN, Lindo Thomas Greenfield attend the inauguration of President Boakai sends a strong message. Do you think her visit here was just for the inauguration? It was intended for many things, but the main reason was to get assurance from this administration for the establishment of the court,” the source said.

Another source said that based on his commitment during elections, is what the international body is holding him accountable for.

“His failure to do so could affect his government in getting aid from America. And at this time, this government needs money,” the source said.

Since the 14 years of civil unrest, Liberians have been craving for the establishment of a war and economic crime court for those who participated in the war to account for their wrongdoings. Others are against the establishment of the court.