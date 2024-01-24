Liberia News: Boakai To Setup Office On War Crimes Court Establishment

By: R. Joyclyn Wea

Monrovia-Jan-24-TNR: Liberia’s Head of State Joseph Nyumah Boakai has promised to set up the office on the establishment of a war and Economic Crimes Court.

This, according to President Boakai is to provide an opportunity for those who bear the greatest responsibility for war crimes and crimes against humanity to account for their actions in court. He made the promise when he delivered his inaugural address held at the National Legislature on the grounds of the Capitol on Capitol Building on January 22, 2024.

Corruption, he said is a menace and a drawback, and that commitment to the application of the rule of law will be essential in the fight against corruption, as halting the tide of public corruption is an important part of our development agenda for the transformation of our country.

“We must, accordingly, reset the fight against corruption and impunity to demonstrate firmness and resolve.” Boakai said “An estimated quarter of a million of our people perished in the war. We cannot forever remain unmoved by this searing national tragedy without closure.”

He further mentioned that his government shall seek advice and assistance from the Office of the United Nations Secretary-General to ensure that the court if found feasible, will comply with the highest standards of similar courts everywhere.

The Liberian head of state noted that the Legislature will have its say appropriately in this matter to avoid any appearance of vendetta or witch-hunt.

“Similarly, predictable business practices, including contractual certainty and public safety as enforced under the rule of law will establish a better investment climate as we seek to expand the private sector and create jobs that best serve our people,” the Liberian leader said.

Boakai said enforcing the rule of law and public safety is vital to the ARREST agenda for overall national development. “Our government pledges to improve transparency, accountability, and openness to promote good governance. In addition, access to justice to preserve social, economic, and political rights and freedoms and long-term stability in the country will be our government’s top priority.”