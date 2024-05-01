Liberia News: BOAKAI TO MAKE FIRST OFFICIAL BUSINESS TRIP TO USA

Monrovia-May-1-2024-TNR:President Joseph Nyuma Boakai will on May 6, 2024 make his first International Business Trip to the United States of America (USA) since his induction into office as Liberia 26th president.
An Organization Based in the (USA) named Corporate Council on Africa (CCA), the organizer of the Business Summit will host several African Leaders including his Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai and they have also urged interest participants to swiftly register to secure individual space before the registration time elapses, the deadline for the registration is May 1, 2024.
These development corporations and dialogue between American and African businesses, will take place from May 6 – 9, 2024 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas.
This year’s Business Summit will be held under the theme, “U.S Africa-Business Business: Partnering for Sustainable Success.”
This opportunity for officials of government, high ranking leaders in business residing in Africa, top-notch business investors, policymakers who are making impacts in the African business community, and entrepreneurs to meet and discuss about the business community, explore trade opportunities, and forge strategic partnerships to drive economic growth and development through the African Continent.
The Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) has announced anAfrican leader who will be present at the Summit held in Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas USA.
Joseph Boakai, President, Republic of Liberia, Lazarus Chakwera, President, Republic of Malawi, Faure Gnassingbe, President, Republic of Togo, Muhammad B. S. Jallow, Vice President, Republic of The Gambia, Joao Lourenço, President, Republic of Angola, Nthomeng Majara, Deputy Prime Minister, Kingdom of Lesotho, Mokgweetsi E. K. Masisi, President, Republic of Botswana, José Maria Neves, President, Republic of Cabo Verde, Filipe Nyusi, President, Republic of Mozambique, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President, Republic of Nigeria, David Sengeh, Chief Minister, Republic of Sierra Leone, Confirmed U.S. Government Officials included.
Other dignitaries from the US and other Institutions include, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Representative the U.S.A. to the United Nations, Ambassador Katherine Tai, United States Trade Representative (USTR), Chair Reta Jo Lewis, President and Chair of the Board, U.S. Export Import-Bank (EXIM), Alice Albright, CEO, Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), Travis Adkins, President & CEO, U.S. African Development Foundation (USADF), Enoh Ebong, Director, U.S. Trade & Development Agency (USTDA), Xochitl Torres Small, Deputy Secretary, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Amos Hochstein, Senior Adviser to the President for Energy and Investment, and The White House.
Others are, Stephen Benjamin, Senior Advisor to the President and Director of Public Engagement, The White House, Richard Nelson, Power Africa Coordinator, British Robinson, Prosper Africa Coordinator, Dr. John N. Nkengasong, Ambassador-at-Large, U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator and Senior Bureau Official for Global Health Security and Diplomacy, Department of State, Nisha Biswal, Deputy CEO, U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), Amb. Geoff Pyatt, Assistant Secretary of State for Energy and Natural Resources, Department of State, and Joy Basu, Deputy Assistant Secretary–Africa, Department of State.
Still others include, Thomas Bruns, Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Middle East and Africa, International Trade Administration, Department of Commerce, Heather Lanigan, Regional Director for Sub-Saharan Africa, U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) are confirmed International Officials invited.
Other include, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General, World Trade Organization, Wamkele Mene, Secretary General, African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat, Dr. Sidi Ould Tah, President, Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa, Admassu Tadesse, President and CEO, Trade and Development Bank, Alain Ebobisse, CEO, Africa50, Solomon Quaynor, Vice-President for Private Sector, Infrastructure & Industrialization, African Development Bank, Okechukwu Ihejirika, COO–Caribbean Office, Afreximbank.
These esteemed leaders will contribute to the Summit’s discussions, share insights, and explore opportunities for collaboration with attendees from both sides of the Atlantic.
This initiative, the U.S.-Africa Business Summit is the lead event organized by the Corporate Council on Africa, dedicated to strengthening economic ties between the United States and Africa.
With a focus on trade, investment, and partnership opportunities, the Summit convenes key stakeholders to promote sustainable development and prosperity across the African continent.
