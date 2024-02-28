Liberia News: Boakai To Dump PYJ



Monrovia-February-28-TNR:President Joseph N. Boakai has reaffirmed his commitment to holding accountable those responsible for war crimes and economic atrocities in Liberia.

In a classified meeting with former United Nations-backed Court prosecutor, Allen White, on January 24, 2024, President Boakai outlined his ambitious plan to prosecute former warlords implicated in mass murders, which resulted in the deaths of at least 250,000 individuals, as reported by the UN.

“In our 176 years of independence, impunity, disrespect for justice, and disregard for the rule of law have fueled unrest in our nation,” remarked President Boakai during the meeting.

“It is imperative that we put an end to this cycle of injustice. Those who believe they are innocent must come forward, and together, we must move this country forward,” the Liberian leader averred.

Addressing concerns about the nature of the prosecution, President Boakai emphasized that it is not a witch hunt but rather a quest for truth and accountability. “We seek to uncover the truth so that victims can find closure based on knowledge and truth. It is essential for the healing process and the advancement of our nation,” President Boakai noted.

The Liberian leader acknowledged the significance of facing the past, regardless of one’s position during the conflict. “The truth is the truth, whether one was a perpetrator or a victim,” he affirmed.

President Boakai told Mr. White that, “By addressing the injustices of the past, we can finally close the dark chapter of those years and pave the way for a brighter future.”

Commending the efforts of Mr. Allen White and others in seeking justice for Liberia, President Boakai expressed confidence that the establishment of a war and economic crimes court would contribute to national reconciliation and peaceadding, “Even those who have been wronged and those who bear responsibility will find solace in knowing that justice has been served.”

The proposed court has garnered support from various quarters within Liberia and the international community. Many view it as a crucial step towards accountability and the consolidation of peace in the region.

However, challenges lie ahead in the pursuit of justice. Securing evidence, ensuring fair trials, and overcoming political obstacles will require concerted efforts from all stakeholders involved.

The road to reconciliation may be long and arduous, but President Boakai remains resolute in his determination to uphold the principles of justice and accountability. “We owe it to the victims, their families, and future generations to ensure that the atrocities of the past are never forgotten,” he declared.

As Liberia embarks on this journey towards healing and reconciliation, the world watches with hope and solidarity, knowing that the pursuit of justice is essential for lasting peace and stability.