LIBERIA NEWS : BOAKAI TO DECLARE ASSETS TODAY

Monrovia-Feb 8-President Joseph Nyumah Boakai is expected to declare his assets today with the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) according to our Executive Mansion Reporter.

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 participated in the drugs test exercise at the Executive Mansion.

As promised to the Liberian people during his State of the Nation Address, President Joseph Nyumah Boakai and Vice President Jeremiah Koung in a transparent manner and form, followed the health procedures yesterday by presenting their urine samples to the laboratory technicians and after fifteen minutes their results according to Dr. Nicole Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of Wellness Partners were tested and confirmed negative of drugs.

Dr. Cooper told Executive Mansion Reporters that President Boakai and Vice President Koung were tested for several substances, cocaine, THT, MDMA, and Marijuana among others of which she disclosed that the results were all negative.

Speaking following the process, the Liberian leader assured the Liberian people that he would lead by example. He praised the health team for conducting the process professionally and swiftly.

“We are serious and will lead by example and this is just the beginning,” he added. Speaking further, he stated that he will also declare his assets tomorrow February 8, 2024, as part of his duties. The Liberian leader at the same time pointed out that times now are difficult but his government will work to make things better for the Liberian people.

“We have to be patient and we are going to do all that we promised, he reassures his people. President Boakai who used the occasion to call on other government officials to follow his lead also stressed that he will work to make Liberia drugs free and the process has to start now.

At the same time, all steering committee members also participated in the drug test exercise including other senior government officials, the Minister of Justice-designate, Cllr. Cooper Kruah, Minister of Health-designate, Dr. Louise Kpoto, the Director of the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency Abraham Kromah, the National Security Advisor, Samuel Kofi Woods, the Minister of State, Sylvester Grigsby, the Minister of Foreign Minister-designate, Sara Beslow Nyanti, among others.