Liberia News: Boakai Throws Bomb

By Moses M. Tokpah

Liberia-The fight against corruption and waste continues to take different trends day by day that suggests the government is determined and unabated in its efforts to flush such mess out of the governance process.

A day after the government indicted several former officials of government on corruption allegation, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Tuesday threw another devastating bomb by suspending the Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia, Alysious Tarlue with immediate effect without pay, and pending the outcome of an investigative findings of the General Auditing Commission’s report.

It is more than three times the Liberian leader has suspended officials either for poor administrative conduct or on corruption allegation. Mr. Stanley Forh, formerly of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) was the first to face the President’s wrath as demonstrated proof of his avowal to hold government officials accountable for their actions.

Information Minister Jerolinmek Piah making the disclosure at the MICAT regular press briefing Tuesday, said Governor Tarlue’s suspension is at the result of serious allegations of non-compliance and gross failure to perform his judiciary responsibilities contained in the report of the GAC.

According to him, the government of Liberia through the office of the President has received the report of the GAC regarding the compliance audit of the CBL for the fiscal years 2018-2023.

Minister Piah noted that the audit discovered very significant non-compliance matters at the CBL.

“The audit revealed among other findings that the CBL under the administration, supervision and management of the current governor was not in compliance with the CBL Act of 1999 as amended and restated in 2020,” he said.

Additionally, the Minister mentioned that the finding discovered that the CBL was also not in compliance with the revenue code of Liberia Act of 2011 as well as the Public Financial management Act of 2009 and its regulations as amended and restated in 2019.

He continued that the CBL according to the GAC audit report, was not in compliance with the Public Procurement and Concession Act of 2005 amended and restated in 2010 and its regulations and the CBL’s own policies.

In addition, Minister Piah said the audit disclosed how the CBL management failed to make available to the GAC its accounting software and the fiscal year 2023 financial statement of the Bank.

“For the purpose of the serious allegations of non-compliance and gross failure to perform its judiciary responsibilities contained in the audit report, the president has hereby suspended from office without pay and with immediate effect, pending the result of an investigation of the audit findings, the Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia” Piah stated.

The Minister said already, the tenure of three members of the board of the CBL has expired and they were replaced since the 21st of July 30, 2024 noting that further determination will be made depending on available information.

But critics of the government believed the action to suspend Governor Tarlue stemmed from a politically motivated witch-hunt orchestrated by the current administration led by President Boakai.

According to them, this suspension is part of a broader trend of bad governance that has plagued the Unity Party (UP) led government, causing significant disruptions across various sectors of the government.