Liberia News: Boakai Still Not Clear

By Mark N. Mengonfia

Monrovia-President Joseph Nyuma Boakai’s efforts to calm the thunderous storm hovering over government’s acquisition of yellow machines appears to further exacerbate or escalate the controversy, as his communication to the effect fell short disclosing name of the source.

Constant pressure from ordinary citizens, the national legislature and his own supporters has caused President Joseph Nyuma Boakai finally break words on the status of the controversial yellow machines procured and brought into the country by the government.

The nation did not see much of calm in the last two months since the government, at a two-day retreat to review its development policies and plans, announced the acquisition of 285 pieces of earth-moving equipment to further help spur with its development agenda, especially making rural roads passable and pliable.

Every Liberian has been concerned about the source of the machines, in addition to whether the government met all the legal requirements in securing the equipment, some of which were paraded through the principal streets of Monrovia, while another batch just brought in are at the Free Port.

Two months into the yellow machines debate, President Boakai, attempting to be a listening President his supporters refer to him, has succumbed to pressure in a communication addressed to House Speaker, J. Fonati Kofa, saying that the initiative originated from a conversation between him and a long-time friend who shares a commitment to his ARREST Agenda.

“This friend was moved by the spirit of solidarity and a strong desire to participate in the implementation, in the shortest possible time of our development agenda,” the President stated in the communication, leaving many doubtful, still.

According to the President, his unnamed friend offered to provide equipment in good faith and on what he termed as a “gentleman’s agreement,” further insisting that they are currently in the negotiation phase and that no formal agreement or contract has been signed with any party.

He said the discussions are ongoing, and no financial commitment has been made by the Government of Liberia and not a dime paid, further corroborating what his Information Minister said recently.

On public funds utilization, President Boakai said: “to date, no funds from the Liberian treasury have been expended on the project.”

He disclosed that the “The first batch of equipment that arrived in the country was shipped at the supplier’s expense, the GOL has not incurred any costs related to the transportation or acquisition of these.”

According to the President, should the negotiations fail to yield a mutually beneficial agreement, the supplier retains the right to reclaim the equipment, he may choose to sell them within the Liberian market or re-export them, adding “This ensures that the GOL is not financially burdened or contractually bound.”

In a bid to water down tension and mollify lawmakers’ anger, the President said the Executive recognizes and respects the role of the Legislature in ratification process adding, “Once the negotiations are concluded and a formal agreement is being reached, we will promptly submit the necessary documents to the Legislature for consideration/ratification. At that point, we welcome any request for clarifications or discussions to ensure the process remains transparent and accountable,” he said.

He assured the people’s Representatives that each county will receive requisite numbers of machines for road construction and maintenance, noting “This setup will guarantee the accelerated opening up of the entire country for speedy development.”

President Boakai said they are scrupulously pursuing the acquisition process for the machines guided by the principles of transparency and good faith.

But the President endeavors to provide some sort of clarification on the status of the much-controversial yellow machines did not go down well with lawmakers, owing the obscurity that still looms.

Deliberating the pros and cons of the President’s communications, members of the Legislature described the communication and justification as a total disrespect and disregard to their office and the constitution of Liberia.

After much discussion, the Speaker of the House of Representatives seized the motion.