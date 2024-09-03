Liberia News: Boakai Pleads With Indonesia

Oil palm giant Golden Veroleum (GVL) is an Indonesian-based company that came to Liberia through the instrumentality of former President Ellen Jonson Sirleaf when she attended the Indonesia-Africa Forum where she made Liberia’s case and wooed investors to make use of the country’s rich and fertile investment climate.

A decade and half after the landmark visit to the remote Asian nation by the former female President, another sitting head of state is privileged to be given similar platform, not only to discuss the enviable longstanding ties between the two countries but also to seek investment opportunities.

Addressing the Indonesian-African Forum being attended by other African heads of state Monday, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai extended open invitation to Indonesia and its valuable companies to tap into the country’s cool business and investment environment.

President Boakai was emphatic about his government’s prime focus and interest in unlocking the country’s development potential, specifically the Agriculture sector.

In his invitation, the Liberian leader told the gathering: “Liberia is blessed with rich, fertile lands, and we believe in unlocking our Agriculture potential not only as a means of food security but as a foundation for economic empowerment. With cooperation and shared expertise, I envision a robust agricultural sector that can propel our economies while securing livelihoods.”

The Liberian leader informed Indonesian officials that his vision is a closer alignment between the two countries where Indonesian enterprises can tap into the vast resources and potential that Liberia offers, whilst Liberia, in turn, gains access to Indonesia’s expertise and innovation.

He also used the time to highlight his administration’s ambitious and transformative development agenda, ARREST Agenda, which he said stands as “a testament to our commitment to sustainable human and economic growth in Liberia, a nation where potential abounds, yet challenges persist.”

President Boakai informed his counterparts that agriculture, roads, rule of Law, education, sanitation, and tourism which encapsulate our strategic priorities are crucial for the comprehensive development of Liberia.

He stated: “Our focus on Roads indicates our commitment to infrastructure development, establishing essential connections within our nation as well as with our international partners. Improved road networks will foster trade, bring our people closer, and facilitate the movement of goods and services, enhancing overall prosperity.”

On the rule of law pillar, President Boakai said is paramount in creating a conducive environment for growth and stability, adding “We stand firm in our belief that governance, integrity, and accountability are essential to attract the investments needed for our people’s welfare.”

With education, which he regards as the bedrock of progress, he said investing in Liberian youth means investing in the future of the country, stressing “Knowledge empowers individuals and communities, preparing them to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing world.”

As for sanitation, he said the health and well-being of communities are critical to fostering a vibrant workforce capable of driving economic development, noting “We call on our partners to join us in initiatives that promote health and hygiene.”

Explaining tourism, he said it has the potential to highlight Liberia’s rich culture, biodiversity, and heritage.

The Liberian leader also focused on the thrilling relationship the two countries share, to which he expressed his satisfaction with the progress that has been made in strengthening the relationship between Liberia and Indonesia.

President Boakai said: “Our two nations share a long history of friendship and cooperation that spans over five decades. From the early participation of a Liberian delegation at the Asia-Africa Conference in Bandung in 1955 to the formal establishment of diplomatic relations in 1965, our countries have worked together to build bridges of understanding and solidarity.”

He told Indonesian officials that the two countries’ commitment to promoting peace, development, and prosperity has been the cornerstone of our bilateral ties, emphasizing that “Liberia and Indonesia have collaborated on various fronts, from trade and investment to education and capacity building.”

According to him, “this forum serves as a testament to the enduring friendship between our nations and the potential for even greater collaboration in the future.”

President Boakai specifically pleaded with Indonesia to consider the establishment of a Resident Embassy of Indonesia in Liberia, indicating that “This step would facilitate deeper connections and enhance bilateral cooperation, fostering not only friendship but strategic partnerships that can unlock the potential for mutually beneficial collaborations.”

He also thanked the government of Indonesia for the generous scholarships awarded to Liberia, which he said have played a crucial role in enhancing our capacity in various sectors and have empowered many Liberian students to pursue their academic dreams.

He added: “The investment in education and human capital development is a reflection of Indonesia’s commitment to supporting Liberia’s growth and development goals.”