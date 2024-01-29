Liberia News: Boakai On Stage Again



Monrovia-Jan-29-TNR: In fulfillment of Article 58 of the Liberian Constitution, newly inaugurated Liberian President, Joseph Nyumah Boakai is expected to deliver his first State of the Nation Address at the Capitol Building-the seat of the Liberian Legislature.

Joseph Boakai has been sworn in as Liberia’s president on Monday following his election victory over former football star George Weah, with the challenge of tackling poverty and corruption.

The 79-year-old Liberian leader was sworn in as Liberia’s 26th President after defeating George M. Weah the November presidential runoff poll with 50.64 percent of the votes to 49.36 percent. Ambassador Boakai was sworn in for a six-year term during a ceremony in at the Capitol Building in Monrovia January 22, 2024 in the presence of several foreign leaders and diplomatic delegations.

Boakai who has 40 years of political experience previously served as Vice President from 2006 to 2018 under Liberia’s first female President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, before being beaten by Weah in the 2017 presidential runoff election.

The new President’s State of the Nation Address otherwise known as SONA is expected to cross-examine the economy, security, rule of law, health, agriculture, reviewing contracts and concession agreements.

Political observers believe that the Liberian leader will also focus his annual message on tourism, education, drugs, farm to market roads, audit and recovering of lost assets. Other areas the President will be speaking on include, Tariff on the importation of goods and services among others.

The State of the Nation Address is in keeping with the mandate of Article 58 of the Constitution of the Republic of Liberia, which places a duty on the President of the Republic, on the 4th working Monday of January every year to present the administration’s legislative program for the ensuing session of the Legislature, and to report to the Liberian people, through their lawmakers in Joint Assembly, on the State of the Republic.

Liberians are eager to listen to their newly elected President who has promised to rescue the nation from the hands of corrupt officials and past administrations. Boakai’s first State of the Nation Address will determine his success or failure as many will expect his administration to move faster in addressing some of the press issues confronting the nation; Morrison O.G. Sayon writes.